Employee Stock Ownership Plan Market to Exceed US $3.04 Billion by 2029, with 9.4% CAGR: The Business Research Company

Employee Stock Ownership Plan Market to Exceed US $3.04 Billion by 2029, with 9.4% CAGR

It will grow to $3.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%

What Is The Forecast For The Employee Stock Ownership Plan Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been a notable expansion in the market size of the employee stock ownership plan. The market, which was at $1.93 billion in 2024, is predicted to advance to $2.12 billion in 2025. This implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Factors contributing to the historic growth include a heightened emphasis on retaining and motivating employees, a proliferation of compensation models based on equity, an increase in private companies requiring succession planning, greater government backing for employee ownership schemes, and a surge in corporate interest in a culture of shared ownership.

Expectations are high for a significant surge in the market size of the employee stock ownership plan over the next few years which is anticipated to rise to $3.04 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This forthcoming growth can be tied to the rising need for strategies that fairly distribute wealth, increased focus on the financial education of employees, the growing trend of employee stock ownership plans being used for startup exit planning, growing interest from institutional investors, and a jump in cross-border implementations of employee stock ownership plans. The future period is predicted to see key tendencies such as progress in digital management platforms, creation of bespoke equity compensation models, breakthroughs in blockchain-powered stock ownership tracking, enhancements in regulatory frameworks, and the growth of global employee stock ownership.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Employee Stock Ownership Plan Market?

The growth of the employee stock ownership plan market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising number of startups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By definition, these startups and SMEs are newly established or of small to medium size, and they play crucial roles in sparking innovation, boosting economic growth, and creating job opportunities. Given the rapid advancements in digital technologies, barriers to market entry have been significantly reduced, enabling budding entrepreneurs to leverage online tools, platforms, and markets for accelerated growth and cost reduction. The implementation of employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), aids startups and SMEs in drawing and retaining skilled workers, enhancing employee motivation, and aligning their objectives with the company's success through joint ownership. For instance, data from the House of Commons of the United Kingdom confirmed that, as of November 2024, the UK was host to about 5.5 million SMEs, accounting for more than 99% of all businesses. These enterprises were responsible for 60% of the country's employment and accounted for 48% of the overall business revenue. Hence, the surge in the number of startups and SMEs will continue to drive the expansion of the employee stock ownership plan market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Employee Stock Ownership Plan Market?

Major players in the employee stock ownership plan market include:

• Principal Financial Group Inc.

• BDO USA LLP

• WinCo Foods LLC

• Brookshire Brothers Ltd.

• Hatch Ltd.

• Recology Inc.

• Kroll LLC

• SC&H Capital LLC

• Blue Hippo LLC

• Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Employee Stock Ownership Plan Market In The Globe?

Top businesses in the employee stock ownership plan market are concentrating on launching inventive solutions, like share-based stock ownership plans, to foster greater employee involvement in company equity and augment long-standing organizational dedication. Share-based stock ownership plans are essentially employee reward programs that enable staff to buy shares of the company, usually at a reduced cost or as part of their remuneration, with the aim to boost ownership, fidelity, and connection with the firm's performance. For example, in April 2024, Eni SpA, an oil company based in Italy, kicked off its latest employee stock ownership plan intended to broaden shareholding opportunities to more than 65,000 staff members across 62 nations. The scheme enables employees to allocate a fraction of their earnings towards purchasing company stocks at a concessionary rate, with the probability for an extra allotment of free shares based on performance and duration of holding. The primary aim of this initiative is to deepen employee engagement, synchronize the workforce's aims with the company's performance, and nurture a more potent sense of belonging to the company’s long-term plan.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Employee Stock Ownership Plan Market Segments

The employee stock ownership plan market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Plan Type: Stock Bonus Plans, Employee Stock Ownership Trusts, Leveraged Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Non-Leveraged Employee Stock Ownership Plan

2) By Vesting Schedule: Immediate Vesting, Graded Vesting, Cliff Vesting

3) By Ownership Structure: Partial Ownership, Full Ownership

4) By Company Size: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By Industry: Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Finance And Insurance, Technology, Construction, Professional Services, Energy, Real Estate

Subsegments:

1) By Stock Bonus Plans: Stock Bonus Plans, Deferred Profit Sharing Plans, Direct Stock Transfer Plans, Restricted Stock Bonus Plans, Phantom Stock Plans

2) By Employee Stock Ownership Trusts (ESOTs): Non-Leveraged Employee Stock Ownership Trusts, Leveraged Employee Stock Ownership Trusts, Hybrid Employee Stock Ownership Trusts

3) By Leveraged Employee Stock Ownership Plan: Bank-Financed Leveraged Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Seller-Financed Leveraged Employee Stock Ownership Plan, SBA-Guaranteed Leveraged Employee Stock Ownership Plan

4) By Non-Leveraged Employee Stock Ownership Plan: Contributory Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Non-Contributory Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Which Regions Are Dominating The Employee Stock Ownership Plan Market Landscape?

The Employee Stock Ownership Plan Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region for the given year while predicting that the fastest growth would be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

