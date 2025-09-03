Granite And Marble Countertops Market Report 2025 | Growth, Development Factors, Current & Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Granite And Marble Countertops Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Granite And Marble Countertops Market Worth?

In the past few years, granite and marble countertops market size has seen robust growth. The predictions are that it will sprout from a worthiness of $14.54 billion in 2024 to a figure of $15.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth, historically, can be traced back to factors such as a rise in urbanization rates, expansion in the commercial office sector, an increase in modular kitchen installations, a predilection for natural stone surfaces for their aesthetics, and a burgeoning existence of home improvement retailers.

The market size for granite and marble countertops market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, reaching $19.45 billion in 2029, fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Several factors such as growing tourism industry, evolving consumer tastes, surge in online sale outlets, the increasing allure of open kitchen designs, as well as government-backed affordable housing plans are driving the growth during this projected period. The market trends to watch out for would be waterjet cutting and advances in computer numerical control (CNC), robotic buffing, 3D laser surveying, integration of smart countertops, and waste recycling initiatives.

What Are The Factors Driving The Granite And Marble Countertops Market?

The expansion of residential refurbishments is anticipated to stimulate the advancement of the granite and marble countertops sector. This pertains to homeowners who enhance their residences to boost aesthetics, utility, and long-term worth, notably in areas such as kitchens and bathrooms. The surge in residential renovation is attributed to an increasing emphasis on high-end home improvements, with homeowners giving priority to upgrades that provide both style and resilience. Granite and marble countertops are instrumental in residential renovations, offering robust and stylish surfaces that augment the aesthetic allure of kitchens and bathrooms. Their contribution to property value through high-quality material selection makes them a favored choice for contemporary home enhancements. For instance, data from Statistics Canada, a government agency based in Canada, indicated that in May 2025, the residential renovation price index for 15 metropolitan census areas escalated from 102.5 in the first half of 2024 to 104.7 in the first half of 2025. As such, the escalation in residential refurbishments is propelling the advancement of the granite and marble countertops sector.

Who Are The Major Players In The Granite And Marble Countertops Market?

Major players in the Granite And Marble Countertops Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dal-Tile Corporation

• Cosentino S.A.

• RK Marbles Pvt Ltd.

• Marble & Granite Inc.

• Levantina y Asociados de Minerales S.A.

• VT Industries Inc. (USA)

• Polycor Inc.

• Coldspring Granite Compan

• Best Marble & Granite Co.

• Global Granite & Marble

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Granite And Marble Countertops Market?

Firms notable in the granite and marble countertops industry are concentrating on promotional bundled deals, aimed at boosting customer value and augmenting seasonal sales. A promotional bundled deal is a selling tactic wherein numerous products or services are offered collectively at a slashed price, thereby stimulating customer buying habits and augmenting total sales. For instance, True Blue Surfaces LLC, an American company famous for its stone countertop designs, served up a Summer Blowout Sale on its esteemed granite and quartz countertop sets in June 2025. It announced limited-period countertop deals starting at a mere $2,399, enabling homeowners in Austin to upgrade their bathrooms or kitchens with superior stone surfaces more conveniently. This sale encompasses discounted prices on top-tier materials, specialized installation services, and customizable design alternatives to elevate home decor. The company focuses on durability, aesthetic appeal, and cost-effectiveness to cater to homeowners in pursuit of luxury and value. This tactical initiative aims to spur sales and concurrently offer customers budget-friendly, high-class countertop alternatives.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Granite And Marble Countertops Market Share?

The granite and marble countertops market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Granite Countertops, Marble Countertops

2) By Product Type: Standard Countertops, Custom Countertops, Pre-Fabricated Countertops

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Retail Stores, Online Channels

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Office Spaces, Retail, Other End User

Subsegments:

1) By Granite Countertops: Slab Granite Countertops, Modular Granite Countertops, Tile Granite Countertops

2) By Marble Countertops: Natural Marble Countertops, Cultured Marble Countertops

What Are The Regional Trends In The Granite And Marble Countertops Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for granite and marble countertops. The Granite And Marble Countertops Global Market Report 2025 covers several regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

