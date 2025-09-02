ICYMI: House Oversight is Living Up to Its Reputation as the Committee that “Never Sleeps”

WASHINGTON—The Washington Examiner recently reported how the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform “is living up to its reputation as the committee that ‘never sleeps,’ with Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) leveraging unified GOP control of Washington to flex his investigative powers.”

The article details the Committee’s ongoing efforts to ensure a federal government that is effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable to the American people. The article highlights several of the Committee’s oversight initiatives and investigations that are delivering results, including: investigating the cover-up of President Biden’s cognitive decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions; working to ensure that the nation’s capital is safe for all residents and visitors; exposing bias at NPR and PBS, which are subsidized by American taxpayers; and reviewing the federal government’s handling of the investigation into the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Below are key excerpts from the article.

“House Oversight is living up to its reputation as the committee that ‘never sleeps,’ with Chairman James Comer (R-KY) leveraging unified GOP control of Washington to flex his investigative powers.

“Since the new Congress began in January, the committee has launched a major investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mental decline, including his aides’ use of an autopen, as well as growing inquiries into the Epstein files, Democratic fundraising, and, most recently, D.C. crime statistics.

[…]

“The ballooning portfolio builds on the work that Republicans have undertaken since 2023, when they reclaimed the House majority and with it the Oversight Committee’s subpoena power.

“But the GOP now has virtually unfettered access to administration documents with President Donald Trump in the White House and a Justice Department that is more willing to pursue contempt charges against officials who refuse to cooperate.

“The committee has conducted 11 interviews thus far for its investigation into whether Biden’s inner circle hid his mental decline from the public, with three more on the books. Comer has simultaneously opened an inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of running a sex trafficking ring for the country’s elite.

[…]

“‘Republicans are committed to ensuring a federal government that is effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable to the American people,’ Comer, the Oversight chairman, told the Washington Examiner.

“‘Our oversight is producing results: we’ve ended taxpayer subsidies for NPR and PBS; exposed the cover-up of President Biden’s cognitive decline and unauthorized executive actions; held Democrat sanctuary mayors and governors accountable for jeopardizing public safety; and protected taxpayer dollars from federal boondoggles like California’s high-speed rail project. We will continue fighting for the American taxpayer to safeguard their hard-earned money,’ he continued.

“The investigations over Epstein and Biden’s mental acuity have drawn the most national attention and are among the most expansive of this Congress, but Comer has launched a bevy of inquiries of interest to Republicans and Trump’s MAGA base.

“Comer has joined the House Judiciary Committee to issue subpoenas in relation to ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform. The committees say the organization ‘made its fraud-prevention rules more lenient twice in 2024 — even though there is extensive fraud on the platform, including from foreign sources.’

“A more recent investigation launched by House Oversight looks at the alleged manipulation of crime data in Washington, D.C., and follows Trump’s federalization of the district’s police force.

“Comer, who announced the investigation this past Monday, is requesting documents and transcribed interviews with the commanders of all seven patrol districts.

[…]

“Along with the investigations, the committee has also held several hearings since Congress began back in January.

“A subcommittee held a hearing looking at taxpayer money that went toward partially funding NPR and PBS, two public broadcasting networks that Republicans have accused of a left-leaning bias. The GOP-led Congress later went on to cut their funding through a rescissions package in July.

“House Oversight also held a hearing looking at the declassification of thousands of pages related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination after filmmaker Oliver Stone called on Congress to reopen an investigation.”