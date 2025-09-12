Beyond Dental Care Enhances Access to Expert Dental Services in North Glendale, AZ

Beyond Dental Care Glendale AZ Logo

Beyond Dental Care continues to serve North Glendale with expert family dentistry, cosmetic care, and emergency dental services.

Our goal is to make high‑quality dental care accessible for every family in Arrowhead Ranch” — Dariene Lazore

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Dental Care, a private family dental practice led by Dr. Dariene Lazore, continues to deliver trusted care for patients seeking a dentist near in North Glendale, AZ. Conveniently located at 6615 W. Happy Valley Road, the clinic combines advanced technology, personalized treatment plans, and a calm, spa-like atmosphere for teens, adults, and seniors. The office has become a trusted provider in the neighborhood, helping busy families and professionals access preventive and restorative dentistry without the hassle of commuting across the Valley.With a focus on excellence and comfort, Beyond Dental Care remains committed to addressing the oral health needs of North Glendale's nearly 84,000 residents. Dr. Lazore designed the practice to feel welcoming and modern, offering a blend of high-tech equipment and compassionate care tailored to each patient’s unique dental goals.The clinic offers a full spectrum of dental care designed for teens, adults, and seniors, whether patients need routine exams or complex cosmetic or restorative procedures. Services include:• General dentistry: Cleanings, digital X‑rays, and tooth-colored fillings to support long-term oral health.• Emergency dentistry: Same-day appointments for urgent dental concerns, such as toothaches or broken restorations.• Preventive care: Thorough exams, fluoride treatments, and sealants to prevent dental decay. Implants and periodontal therapy: Surgical placement of dental implants and comprehensive gum disease treatment.• Cosmetic treatments: In-office teeth whitening, custom veneers, and CandidPro clear aligners for straighter smiles. • Facial aesthetics: Microneedling and other minimally invasive cosmetic procedures to rejuvenate appearance and support smile confidence.With sedation options and modern diagnostic tools like intraoral cameras, Beyond Dental Care empowers patients to feel informed, comfortable, and confident throughout every step of their care.“Our goal has always been to make exceptional dental care more accessible to residents in and around North Glendale,” said Dr. Dariene Lazore, owner of Beyond Dental Care. “We’re proud to continue serving this community with high-quality care that’s both convenient and personalized. Whether patients need routine cleanings, emergency treatment, or a complete smile transformation, we’re here to help them achieve long-term oral health and confidence.”Arizona continues to face a critical shortage of dental providers—current estimates suggest the state needs more than 340 additional full-time dentists to meet demand. Many residents cite travel time, availability, and provider access as barriers to getting care. The dentist-to-population ratio in Arizona remains at 1 per 1,510—worse than the national average of 1 per 1,360.The Arrowhead Ranch area is home to a largely working-age population with a median age of 40. By maintaining a trusted and established practice near the neighborhood, Beyond Dental Care helps fill the access gap and ensures residents can stay on top of their oral health—before issues like decay, infection, or tooth loss become emergencies.To schedule an appointment or learn more about Beyond Dental Care’s services, visit beyonddentalcare.comor call (623) 267‑8088. The office is located at 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd., Suite B103‑104, Glendale, AZ 85310. Patients can also email Dr. Lazore at darienelazorepllc@gmail.com or explore the practice’s blog for oral health tips and community updates.Beyond Dental Care is a family dental practice serving Glendale, Arizona. Led by Dr. Dariene Lazore, the clinic provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, implant and emergency dentistry for teens, adults and seniors. Its mission is to deliver comprehensive, compassionate care in a welcoming environment.

Dentist in North Glendale for Teens, Adults & Seniors

