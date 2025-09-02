Simmonds, Martin & Helmbrecht of Advantia Reopens Damascus Office

Exterior of the Simmonds, Martin & Helmbrecht Damascus Office Exam Room at Simmonds, Martin & Helmbrecht's Damascus Office Waiting Room at Simmonds, Martin & Helmbrecht's Damascus Office

Women’s Health Practice is Now Accepting New OBGYN Patients

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simmonds, Martin & Helmbrecht of Advantia (SMH), a women’s health practice based in the DMV, is excited to announce the re-opening of its Damascus office. Located at the same convenient address patients know and love, with the same familiar providers, the SMH team looks forward to offering compassionate care at a location close to home. Damascus joins three other SMH locations in Fredrick, Gaithersburg, and Rockville.“We are committed to providing quality care to our patients throughout their lifetimes and empowering them to achieve the highest possible quality of life,” says Albert C. Simmonds, MD, FACOG, Physician Manager, SMH. “Our return to the Damascus location supports that objective by increasing the convenience of that care and flexibility of scheduling. We are excited to offer our patients this additional opportunity to visit with their trusted providers in a location we know they appreciate.”The Damascus office will offer the same inclusive care and commitment to clinical excellence that SMH is known for. The on-site obstetricians and gynecologists, fronted by Physician Managers Dr. Albert Simmonds and Dr. Kalpana Helmbrecht, are available to provide traditional OBGYN services like annual well-woman exams, prenatal care, and birth control guidance, as well as endometriosis and menopausal care. Damascus will also have a team of women’s health nurse practitioners, a midwifery care team, and other trusted providers for labor and delivery needs, UTI care, and telehealth appointments.Simmonds, Martin & Helmbrecht of Advantia has been caring for patients in the DMV area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970, the women’s health practice established a tradition of great medical care by emphasizing strong personal relationships between patients and physicians. Today, SMH also dedicates itself to continuing medical education and training, as well as making it as easy as possible for patients to get the care they need, close to home. Among its locations, SMH offers services such as midwifery and maternal-fetal medicine care, high-definition ultrasounds, 3D mammography, minimally invasive surgery, operative hysteroscopy, and comprehensive antepartum testing.“As an organization singularly focused on transforming healthcare for all women, Advantia Health constantly strives to enhance the way we serve our patients and improve their health outcomes,” says Advantia Health CEO, Matt Collins. “Whether that’s introducing new technologies and services that improve breast cancer screenings, piloting a clinical care program to address the most persistent maternal health challenges, or improving access to routine and urgent women’s health care, we have demonstrated our passion for meeting patients where they need us.”Simmonds, Martin & Helmbrecht of Advantia’s Damascus location is now open and accepting new patients. The office is located at 26005 Ridge Rd #200, Damascus, MD 20872. To book an appointment, please call (301) 414-2300. For more information about SMH, please visit: advantiahealth.com/smhobgyn/locations/simmonds-martin-helmbrecht-damascus/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.