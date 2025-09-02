Corporate Financial Modelling Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Financial Modelling Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the last few years, there has been a fast-paced growth in the market size of corporate financial modelling. The market, which was worth $1.71 billion in 2024, is expected to expand to $1.88 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth experienced during the historic period is likely a result of increased demand for precise financial forecasting, greater need for support in strategic decision-making, a trend of adopting data-driven approaches to business planning, growing dependency on technology for budget planning and analysis, and a heightened focus on risk management and scenario analysis.

The market for corporate financial modelling is anticipated to surge rapidly in the forthcoming years, reaching up to $2.76 billion in size by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is linked to several factors such as the widespread incorporation of automation in financial planning procedures, an increasing demand for bespoke financial solutions, the escalating use of predictive analytics in corporate finance, a growing focus on the precision and consistency of data, as well as the mounting requirement for solutions conducive to investor-ready reporting. Key trends in the predicted period comprise advancements in AI-enhanced modelling tools, innovation in the integration of real-time data, blending of financial modelling with business intelligence platforms, progress in cloud-based cooperative modelling, as well as novelty in personalisable scenario planning features.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Corporate Financial Modelling Market?

The corporate financial modelling market is set to experience growth, driven by the expansion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These businesses, characterized by a limited number of employees, revenue, or assets as defined by national or regional authorities, are growing in size thanks to the increased access to digital technologies. These technologies allow SMEs to access broader markets, optimize their operations, and hold their own against larger competitors. One key advantage of corporate financial modelling for these businesses is its ability to provide accurate financial forecasts, enabling more intelligent decision-making and scenario planning for various business futures. For example, the House of Commons Library noted in November 2024 that SMEs constituted more than 99% of all UK businesses in that year, with an estimated 5.5 million operating across the country. These businesses were not only responsible for 60% of the country's employment but also contributed 48% to the overall business turnover. Hence, the growth of SMEs is a significant factor driving the expansion of the corporate financial modelling market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Corporate Financial Modelling Market?

Major players in the Corporate Financial Modelling Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Accenture Plc

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PwC LLP

• Ernst & Young Global Limited

• KPMG International Limited

• Capgemini SE

• McKinsey & Company Inc.

• Aon Plc

• Boston Consulting Group Inc.

• Mazars Group.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Corporate Financial Modelling Industry?

Leading corporations in the corporate financial modelling market are prioritizing the creation of sophisticated solutions like AI platforms. Such platforms are designed to boost forecasting precision, automate intricate computations, and facilitate swift data-backed decision-making processes. AI platforms essentially constitute a technological infrastructure that aids the design and implementation of artificial intelligence solutions, with capabilities spanning across data processing, machine learning, and predictive analytics. For example, in July 2025, a US-based AI firm named Anthropic PBC introduced a financial analysis solution exclusively designed for financial services for its product, LLM Claude. This solution empowers finance specialists to efficiently carry out tasks, including market assessment, data integration, compliance tracking, and investment modeling with heightened data privacy and decision-making precision. Users using this solution can amalgamate and scrutinize financial data from platforms like Databricks and Snowflake, without jeopardizing data security. The solution also serves in building proprietary models, automating workflows, and conducting complex risk assessments.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Corporate Financial Modelling Market Growth

The corporate financial modelling market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Business Valuation, Tax Valuation, Model Building, Other Types

2) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

4) By Application: Budgeting And Forecasting, Valuation, Risk Management, Mergers And Acquisitions, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Business Valuation: Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Models, Comparable Company Analysis, Precedent Transactions Analysis, Asset-Based Valuation Models

2) By Tax Valuation: Transfer Pricing Models, Deferred Tax Models, Intangible Asset Valuation, Tax Impact Simulation Models

3) By Model Building: Three-Statement Financial Models, Merger And Acquisition Models, Leveraged Buyout Models, Budgeting And Forecasting Models

4) By Other Types: Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis Models, Option Pricing Models, Capital Allocation Models, Risk Assessment Models

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Corporate Financial Modelling Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global corporate financial modelling market as the biggest region, but it's projected that Asia-Pacific will show the fastest growth by 2025. The market report includes data on various regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

