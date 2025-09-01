Smart Glass Market Shows Expected Growth from With Upcoming Trends & Analysis by Manufacturers

Smart Glass Market, by Technology

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global smart glass market is set for substantial growth, fueled by rising adoption across the construction sector and automotive manufacturing industry. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, titled “Smart Glass Market by Technology (Thermochromic, Photochromic, Electrochromic, Suspended Particle Device (SPD), Polymer Disperse Liquid Crystal (PDLC), and Others), and End-user Industry (Transportation, Construction, Power Generation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the market was valued at $4.62 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1005 Market Drivers and Challenges:- Growth Catalysts: Increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in buildings and vehicles is a key driver. Smart glass helps regulate light, glare, and heat, making it highly attractive for sustainable infrastructure and advanced automotive applications.- Challenges: High installation costs remain a hurdle for widespread adoption.- Opportunities: Expanding applications in renewable energy and other industrial domains are expected to open lucrative growth avenues.Segmental Highlights:-By Technology:The Suspended Particle Devices (SPD) segment dominated in 2020, contributing nearly one-third of total revenue. SPD-based smart glass is highly valued for its ability to control light transmission, glare, and heat.By End-User Industry:- Construction: Accounted for nearly half of the global revenue in 2020. Rapid urbanization and a surge in global construction projects are boosting demand for smart glass as an energy-efficient architectural solution.- Transportation: Expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, driven by demand for glare- and heat-control features in vehicles.Regional Insights:- Europe: Held the largest market share in 2020 (around one-third of global revenue), supported by rising adoption of smart glass in modern architectural designs.- Asia-Pacific: Forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1%, driven by expanding applications in construction, automotive, aerospace, and other industries.- North America: Ranked second in market share, with strong adoption across transportation and commercial infrastructure.Key Market Players:- Asahi Glass Co. Ltd- Halio Inc.- Research Frontiers Inc.- ChromoGenics- Pleotint LLC- Saint-Gobain- Gauzy Ltd and Entities- Ravenbrick LLC- Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.- Gentex Corporation𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-glass-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

