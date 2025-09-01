MEC Matome Chiloane on passing of South African jazz legend Ernest “Stompie” Manana

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, has extended condolences following the passing of legendary jazz musician, Ernest “Stompie” Manana, who passed away on 29 August 2025 at the age of 89.

Manana was a highly praised and sought-after trumpeter and flugelhorn player, who played an instrumental role in the revival and preservation of township jazz as a Sophiatown native.

Throughout his over 60-year career, Manana recorded music and performed all over the world in revered bands such as the Savoy Havanas, The Cliffs, the Transvaal Jazz Stars, the African Swingsters and the African Jazz Pioneers, of which he was a founding member.

MEC Chiloane said, "Manana was a giant in South African jazz, whose impact is immeasurable. His contributions shaped South African jazz music beyond being a talented artist performing on global stages, but as a mentor and teacher to others. With the late-great Hugh Masekela as one of his many mentees, Manana’s work will be felt for generations to come.

“Deepest condolences go to the Manana family, friends and all jazz music players and lovers. We have truly lost a pioneer in the genre. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Enquiries:

Tumelo Taunyane

Cell: 083 414 7049

E-mail: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za

Xolani Mkhwemte

MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 084 513 9285

E-mail: xolani.mkhwende@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates