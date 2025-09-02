Concrete Rebar Bending Machine Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Concrete Rebar Bending Machine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Concrete Rebar Bending Machine Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size of the concrete rebar bending machine has seen significant growth. It is expected to increase from $1.17 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the historical period is mainly due to the rise in urbanization, increasing demand for skyscrapers, expansion of infrastructure development projects, escalated government expenditure on public works, and the growing necessity for labor productivity.

Expectations are high for the concrete rebar bending machine market, which is projected to see robust growth in the near future. The market size is set to increase to $1.70 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include an upturn in industrial construction activities, larger investments in smart city initiatives, a heightened emphasis on adopting mechanized construction tools, a greater focus on employee safety standards and an increase in renovation and retrofit efforts. Pertinent trends anticipated during this time are advancements in automation technology, innovation in bending precision products, heightened research and development efforts, a growing concentration on remote operation capabilities, and the integration of digital monitoring systems.

Download a free sample of the concrete rebar bending machine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26789&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Concrete Rebar Bending Machine Market?

The growth of the concrete rebar bending machine market is set to be fueled by the rise in residential and commercial building projects. These projects, which are meant for habitational or commercial purposes, often feed off the surge in urban population growth. This increase in urban inhabitants augments the need for more residential spaces and facilities to sustain the burgeoning urban way of life. Advanced automation and precision offered by the concrete rebar bending machine streamline construction processes and bolster the structural integrity of constructions, thereby improving total productivity for builders. For example, in June 2024, the United States Census Bureau reported that there was a 1% rise in privately owned housing completions hitting a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1,514,000 from earlier 1,499,000 in May 2023. Moreover, in July 2025, the same bureau stated that office construction expenditure in the US reached $42,249 million, seeing a 1.7% rise from $41,537 million. Consequently, the surge in residential and commercial building projects is pushing the concrete rebar bending machine market upwards.

Which Players Dominate The Concrete Rebar Bending Machine Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Concrete Rebar Bending Machine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• Schnell S.p.A.

• Gensco Equipment

• Jaypee India Ltd.

• EVG Entwicklungs- und Verwertungs-Gesellschaft m.b.H.

• PEDAX GmbH

• Eurobend GmbH

• Next Gen Concrete Solutions

• KRB Machinery

• Chengdu Gute Machinery Works Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Concrete Rebar Bending Machine Market?

Prominent enterprises in the concrete rebar bending machine market are honing their focus towards the creation of sophisticated products, including electric rebar bending machines, in response to the rising demand for automation in construction endeavors. Electric rebar bending machines employ an electric motor to proficiently bend steel rebars with accuracy in angle control and diminished manual input. These machines guarantee uniformity of results, increase efficiency, and are equipped to handle high-capacity tasks in construction endeavors. For example, in August 2024, Jaypee India Limited, a one-stop solution provider in the Indian infrastructure sector, introduced WINGET Bar Bending and Shearing Machines. This machine is equipped with a state-of-the-art planetary gearbox, designed to enhance efficiency, reduce power usage, and provide speedy bending angle modifications without the necessity of tools. The machine's sturdy body and frame boost its longevity, while key parts like bushes, stop gauges, working discs, and gear shafts are manufactured from high-quality alloy steel that has undergone heat treatment and forging for superior durability and trustworthiness.

Global Concrete Rebar Bending Machine Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The concrete rebar bending machine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Manual Bending Machines, Electric Bending Machines, Hydraulic Bending Machines, Portable Bending Machines, Automatic Bending Machines

2) By Size And Capacity: Small Capacity Machines (Up To 10 Millimeter), Medium Capacity Machines (10 Millimeter To 20 Millimeter), Large Capacity Machines (Above 20 Millimeter)

3) By Features And Technology: Digital Control Features, Safety And Ergonomic Design, Cutting And Bending Combination Machines, Programmable Machines With Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Technology, Mobile And Compact Designs

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

5) By End-User Industry: Construction, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Precast Concrete Production, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Bending Machines: Hand Lever Operated, Ratchet Type, Screw Type, Rotary Manual Benders, Bench-Mounted Manual Benders

2) By Electric Bending Machines: Single Phase Electric Benders, Three Phase Electric Benders, Foot Pedal Operated Electric Benders, Programmable Angle Electric Benders, Compact Electric Rebar Benders

3) By Hydraulic Bending Machines: Stationary Hydraulic Benders, Mobile Hydraulic Benders, Vertical Hydraulic Benders, Heavy-Duty Hydraulic Rebar Benders, Servo-Controlled Hydraulic Benders

4) By Portable Bending Machines: Foldable Rebar Benders, Hand-Carried Rebar Benders, Battery Operated Portable Benders, Mini Portable Rebar Benders, Compact Cordless Rebar Benders

5) By Automatic Bending Machines: Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Rebar Benders, Dual Function Bending And Cutting Machines, Robotic Arm Assisted Benders, Programmable Logic Controlled Benders, High-Speed Automatic Rebar Benders

View the full concrete rebar bending machine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-rebar-bending-machine-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Concrete Rebar Bending Machine Market?

In 2024, North America held the most significant share in the global concrete rebar bending machine market. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region during the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Concrete Rebar Bending Machine Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automatic Bending Machine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-bending-machine-global-market-report

Steel Rebar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/steel-rebar-global-market-report

Rapid Strength Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rapid-strength-concrete-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.