Emirates Named Official Airline Partner For Founders 2.0 Conference’s Dubai 2025 Edition

The strategic partnership aims to facilitate seamless international travel for visionary founders attending the Dubai edition of the entrepreneurship summit.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Founders 2.0 Conference , a global convening of early-stage entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and innovation enablers, has announced Emirates as its official airline partner for its upcoming edition in Dubai, scheduled from December 8 to 10, 2025, at the InterContinental DFC, Dubai, UAE.The Founders 2.0 Conference provides a platform for emerging business leaders to exchange insights on topics such as founder resilience, product innovation, seed-to-growth funding, and ecosystem building. The Dubai edition will feature expert-led sessions, startup showcases, and dedicated networking forums designed to promote cross-border collaboration and deal flow.The conference’s strategic partnership with Emirates aims to enhance the travel experience for attendees by offering discounted fares and seamless connectivity across regions. With participants expected from across the globe, the collaboration reinforces the conference’s commitment to enabling global engagement and reducing friction for those traveling long distances to attend.With more than 420 daily flights to over 130 destinations, Emirates brings a high level of convenience and global reach to the partnership. Delegates will have access to flexible flight options, priority check-in, and onboard services tailored for business travelers. Attendees flying in First or Business Class can benefit from complimentary chauffeur-driven service in selected cities, as well as access to Emirates’ international lounges, including its flagship lounges in Dubai.Onboard, travelers can stay connected with Wi-Fi plans designed to support real-time work and communication. Emirates Skywards members can access complimentary connectivity and exclusive travel benefits, including priority boarding and additional baggage allowances.The airline’s in-flight entertainment platform, ice, features an extensive library of multilingual content, including Spotify-curated playlists and top business podcasts that cater to the entrepreneurial community. Passengers can also track their journey via real-time flight mapping and enjoy views from external aircraft cameras at cruising altitude.Emirates’ cabin crew, trained at the airline’s purpose-built facility in Dubai, represent more than 140 nationalities and speak over 70 languages. The team is supported by the Emirates Beauty Hub in partnership with Dior, reflecting the airline’s focus on consistency and presentation in service delivery.“We are proud to welcome Emirates as the official airline partner for the Founders 2.0 Conference,” said Sai Narula, Manager at the Founders 2.0 Conference. “Their global network, premium service standards, and focus on supporting international business travel complement our objective of curating a meaningful and accessible platform for entrepreneurial exchange.”This strategic partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting entrepreneurial progress through thoughtful travel and global access. By uniting world-class aviation with a founder-focused platform for innovation and growth, the Founders 2.0 Conference and Emirates are creating a new standard for global startup engagement.About Founders 2.0 ConferenceThe Founders 2.0 Conference is a 3-day entrepreneurship summit that connects startup founders, investors, and business ecosystem leaders from around the world. Through keynote sessions, expert panels, and networking opportunities, the conference aims to accelerate startup growth, promote knowledge-sharing, and encourage global collaboration. To learn more, visit: www.founders2conf.com

