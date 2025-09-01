Emirates Announced As Official Airline Partner For FUELD Conference’s Upcoming Dubai 2025 Edition

The tech and marketing conference will collaborate with Emirates to offer discounted fares and support seamless participation for its 2025 Dubai edition.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The FUELD Conference , a global tech and marketing summit focused on innovation, digital strategy, and brand intelligence, will return to Dubai from December 8–10, 2025, at the InterContinental DFC, Dubai, UAE. In a major development, the conference has partnered with Emirates, one of the world’s most awarded airlines, to enhance the travel experience for its global attendees.A key fixture in the calendar for marketing executives, technologists, and growth leaders, the FUELD Conference explores the intersection of marketing and tech. The 2025 Dubai edition of the tech and marketing summit will feature expert-led panels, keynotes, and curated networking to promote cross-industry collaboration. As part of its ongoing commitment to accessibility and attendee experience, the conference’s collaboration with Emirates will offer exclusive airfare discounts, allowing international delegates to travel with greater ease and efficiency.As the official airline partner, Emirates brings both global reach and exceptional service to this partnership. Operating over 420 daily flights to more than 130 destinations, the airline offers travelers in-flight features tailored to today’s professionals. These include Wi‑Fi connectivity, live flight mapping, and access to ice, Emirates’ award-winning entertainment system, featuring curated Spotify content, multilingual podcasts, and business-focused audio programming.Premium-class passengers can take advantage of chauffeur-driven services, entry to dedicated airport lounges, and multicourse meals inspired by regional cuisines, served with Royal Doulton tableware and Robert Welch cutlery. Emirates’ globally trained crew representing over 140 nationalities ensures a high-quality, consistent experience across all touchpoints. Behind the scenes, the airline’s partnership with Dior’s Beauty Hub supports crew wellness, presentation, and grooming excellence.“We are pleased to partner with Emirates as our official airline,” said Hammad Hassan, Manager at the FUELD Conference. “Their dedication to quality, connectivity, and global service aligns perfectly with the standards and international participation we strive for at our marketing and tech summit.”This collaboration underscores a shared vision of global engagement and professional excellence. By pairing world-class air travel with a future-facing conference experience, Emirates and FUELD are together raising the bar for international business events.About FUELD ConferenceThe FUELD Conference is an international tech and marketing conference that connects senior executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators at the forefront of digital transformation. Held in Dubai and the United States, the event serves as a strategic forum for sharing actionable insights on data-driven marketing, business intelligence, and emerging technologies. Through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and curated networking, FUELD promotes meaningful dialogue and partnerships that shape the future of marketing, technology, and global enterprise. To learn more about this 3-day conference, visit: www.fueldconf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.