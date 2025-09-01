RCP responds to NHS England’s publication of a 10 Point Plan to improve resident doctors’ working lives

Dr Anthony Martinelli and Dr Catherine Rowan, co-chairs of the RCP’s resident doctors committee said:

“This 10 Point Plan is not setting out to tackle new problems. Many of these issues (such as accurate pay and access to parking) represent years of systemic failure that have profoundly eroded trust between resident doctors and the health service.

As NHS England rightly points out, many still face unfair and inconsistent working conditions, and the success of the plan will not be measured by its publication, but by its delivery. We therefore welcome the requirement for NHS organisations to report progress to their boards in November, and we look forward to reading these updates.

We are now keen to engage formally with the UK government as it designs its 10 Year Workforce Plan. Resident doctors need to be heard to feel valued. After all, we are the consultants of the future who will, throughout our careers, be the ones to deliver the reforms set out in the 10 Year Health Plan.”