Plush Sleep Announces Full U.S. Launch Following Soft Rollout — Special Promo Discount off selected models on Amazon.com

Plush’s Dream, Calm, and Zen series moved from pilot to full-scale availability across the U.S., with B2B procurement and creator partnerships now open.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plush Sleep today formally announces its full U.S. launch, transitioning from a three-month soft launch on Amazon.com USA to nationwide availability with an introductory Special Discount off promotion running through September. The ramp-up period—spanning June, July, and August—was designed to validate fulfillment, post-purchase experience, and product education before scaling marketing from September onwards, when homemakers traditionally invest in home comfort and better sleep.



Plush’s mission is simple: elevate nightly rest so days feel extraordinary. The brand’s promise — “Dreams made here” — combines science-first engineering with luxury comfort, so sleepers wake restored, aligned, and ready for what’s next.

Each mattress is built around TenetLABS™ engineering and of a hybrid system — Coolfast FabricTM and 3D Memory FoamTM high-airflow, adaptive comfort layers for temperature regulation, even in warm, humid climates. Paired together with Carbex SpringsTM individually pocketed coils - to provide pressure relief without compromising on spinal support, that delivers multi-zone spinal support, and motion isolation to help partners sleep peacefully. Edgeguard SupportTM expands the usable area, whether you are reading at the side or sharing your bed with a child. These details all combined to deliver a blend of comfort, spinal alignment and durability.



Three Series, One Purpose: Better Rest For Everyone.

DREAM Series (Soft feel; 2/5 firmness): A soft, cloud-like feel tailored for side sleepers or anyone craving indulgent plushness. TenetLABS™ foams offer gentle support and full contouring to body shape helping you melt into deep sleep.

CALM Series (Medium feel; 3/5 firmness): The mattress engineered for side, back and front sleeping positions that provides optimal support and contouring to most body shapes and weight.

ZEN Series (Firm feel; 4/5 firmness): A series with a firm foundation for back and stomach sleepers or for those that prefer extra support.

A Straightforward Promise

* Try it at home: 120-night risk-free trial

* Convenience: Mattress-in-a-box for easy setup at home

* Long-term confidence: 10-year warranty

* Seamless logistics: Free shipping & returns; mattress-in-a-box delivery

* Certified and test safer materials: Standards CPSC: 16 CFR Part 1632, and 1633;

* USA Law Label certification: IABFLO Uniform Registry Number

Available on Amazon.com USA With Special Promotional Discounts Off Selected Models

To streamline buying and fulfillment, Plush is available on Amazon.com USA with fast nationwide delivery and easy returns. From September, shoppers will get Special Promotional Discounts off selected models from Dream, Calm or Zen series’ mattresses (terms apply and pricing subject to marketplace - see Amazon.com listing for details). Customers also receive an unique unboxing multi-tool to simplify setup — another small way Plush removes friction from better sleep.



Open for B2B Bulk Procurement Sourcing And Marketing Collaborators

Beyond consumer sales, Plush is ready to partner with hospitality groups, wellness retreats and spas, managed apartments, student housing, and corporate gifting programs seeking premium sleep at scale. Plush also welcomes marketers, creators and influencers in lifestyle, wellness, design, and family to feature the products and share authentic sleep journeys with their audiences. (All enquiry details below.)



About Plush Sleep

Plush Sleep is a premium sleep solutions brand dedicated to transforming lives through better rest. With innovations from TenetLABS™ in breathable, adaptive foams and multi-zone spinal support, Plush blends science and luxury in every mattress. The Dream, Calm, and Zen series are tailored to different sleep needs and delivered in a convenient mattress-in-a-box format with a 120-night trial and 10-year warranty.



If you would like more information about this topic, kindly connect with us via plushsleeping.com or email us at info@plushsleeping.com

