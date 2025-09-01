Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,985 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with Pakistan's Prime Minister in Tianjin

AZERBAIJAN, September 1 - To His Excellency Mr. Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Kyrgyz Republic – Independence Day, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and convey my best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of...

31 August 2025, 11:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with Pakistan's Prime Minister in Tianjin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more