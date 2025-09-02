InstaPract and Partners Join Forces to Deliver Truly Connected Digital Health at WHX Tech Dubai 2025

Connected Care in Action: InstaPract & Partners at WHX Tech Dubai 2025

InstaPract and Partners at WHX Tech 2025! Sept 8–10, Dubai WTC, Booth S2.E30 – Live demos of connected care: telehealth, interoperability & EHR integration.

Our mission at WHX Tech: Show the power of connected, compliant, patient-centered care — not as theory, but in real-world live demos.” — Jijo James, Co-Founder & COO of InstaPract

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InstaPract, in collaboration with Carefluence and Tanjer Info Systems, is set to exhibit at WHX Tech Dubai 2025 at a unified booth. Together, the partners will demonstrate an integrated approach that brings telehealth, interoperability, and EHR integration into a seamless, end-to-end healthcare ecosystem.Visitors will experience how patient data—from vitals and symptoms to clinician notes—flows from the field into centralized workflows without manual entry. This end-to-end approach highlights the future of connected, compliant, and intelligent healthcare delivery.One Booth. Three Pioneers. One Seamless Experience.The joint showcase will feature live demonstrations of telehealth, interoperability, and EHR integration.Featured Solutions:I. InstaPract –At WHX Tech 2025, InstaPract will showcase how its virtual care solutions integrate seamlessly with interoperability and EHR platforms through partner collaborations. Visitors will experience how these capabilities come together to create a connected, end-to-end healthcare ecosystem.Highlights of the Demo:1. Telehealth Platform & Digital Clinic for Global Healthcare Delivery1.1InstaPract’s telehealth platform is a flexible remote consultation platform customised for hospitals, clinics, and specialised medical practices.1.2. AI Health PODs ( Digital Clinics ): Self-contained smart kiosks for instant and accurate health screening and triage — anytime, anywhere. The AI Health POD allows individuals to check their vitals at approved locations (workplaces, schools, malls, etc.) and consult doctors remotely, supporting preventive healthcare while ensuring every consultation remains private and reliable.1.3. Integration with EHR/EMR systems for centralised patient management1.4. Compliance: DHA, HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2 & more - for patient data protection2. RPM Medical Kit – available in both portable and static kits—include a BP monitor, thermometer, glucometer, sensors, a display for remote consultations, and more.3. Command Centre Walkthrough: Visitors can explore Command Centre dashboard and experience:3.1 Unified patient monitoring3.2 automated alerts, role-based access, and secure team messaging.3.3 Case prioritization and escalation to ensure urgent cases receive immediate attention.4 AI-Driven Face Screening – Fast, non-invasive diagnostics from a simple scan.5. Patient Portal – Centralized access to personal medical information and care coordination tools.II. Carefluence – Interoperability SolutionCarefluence will showcase its interoperability framework, built on FHIR and HL7 standards, that enables secure and seamless health data exchange between different systems. Key features include:1. Secure APIs for multi-system connectivity2. Real-time data sharing to improve decision-making3. Strong compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, HL7, and FHIRIII. Tanjer Info Systems(HeartBeat)–Tanjer Info Systems(HeartBeat) will spotlight HeartBeat EHR and integration solutions , serving as the single source of truth for patient records. Highlights include:Bi-directional HL7 and custom interfaces for demographics, encounters, problem lists, medications, allergies, orders, and results.Driving the Future of Integrated, Compliant Digital Health“This collaboration is about breaking silos in healthcare technology,” said Michael Allwyn, Co-Founder & CEO, InstaPract. “Leveraging telehealth, interoperability, and EHR integration, we create a secure, scalable, and truly connected healthcare ecosystem.”Showcase Highlights at WHX Tech Dubai 2025Live demonstrations of interoperability in action using real-world hospital workflowsAI-assisted teleconsultations via InstaPract’s secure platformContinuous patient monitoring and instant clinical alerts from HeartBeat wearablesDiscussions on global compliance frameworks for healthcare data and device integrationNetworking sessions with decision-makers, clinicians, and technology partnersEvent DetailsDate: 08th September 2025Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab EmiratesBooth: # S2.E30.About InstaPractInstaPract is driving the future of healthcare with advanced digital health solutions for hospitals, clinics, and independent practitioners in the UAE, India, SA, the US, and the UK. Our expertise covers HIPAA-compliant software and apps, white-labeled telehealth platforms, tele-vet solutions, CMS development, and modernised digital clinics. Our solutions combine speed, intelligence, and accessibility, while HL7 and FHIR R4 standards safeguard smooth, secure, and uninterrupted data sharing.

