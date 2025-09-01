Gentoo Launches New E-Commerce Platform to Simplify Booking Tours and Attractions in the UAE.

Gentoo's UAE Experiences

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Gentoo's new user-friendly platform, gentoo.ae , offers a seamless online booking process for a wide range of attractions and unique local experiences across the UAE, all supported by a dedicated, locally based team.• To celebrate the launch, Gentoo is offering a limited time ‘Double the Fun’ promotion, giving two bonus mystery tickets with every purchase of two,• The platform offers 41 curated UAE attractions at launch, spanning landmarks, thrilling adventures, theme parks, aquatic escapes, and cultural experiences, with more to come.• Customers benefit from real-time, personalized support from a UAE-based team with decades of local experience.Dubai, UAE, - 01 September 2025 – Gentoo is excited to announce the launch of its user-friendly platform, gentoo.ae, a new online ticket booking e-commerce platform for tours and attractions in the UAE. The platform features iconic attractions like the Dubai Frame and Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as unique local experiences such as desert safaris and dhow cruises. The platform is designed to enhance the customer journey, combining a seamless online booking process with dedicated, locally based support.As of its launch, Gentoo.ae provides access to 41 curated attractions across the UAE, a number that continues to grow, all at competitive prices and with a strong focus on customer satisfaction.From sky-high views at Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa’s At The Top, and The Dubai Balloon at Atlantis to adrenaline filled thrills like iFLY and the Yas Marina Circuit Driving Experiences, Gentoo’s curated line up has something for every customer. Highlights include global theme park favourites such as Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Legoland and Real Madrid World, alongside aquatic escapes like Aquaventure, Yas Waterworld, Dubai Aquarium, Wild Wadi, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Culture lovers can explore Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, Museum of the Future, and AYA Universe, while nature seekers can enjoy Miracle Garden, Green Planet, and Falconry Safari. With many more attractions available on Gentoo.ae, there is always something new for visitors to discover.At the heart of Gentoo’s e-commerce operation is its UAE-based team, backed by decades of firsthand experience living in and exploring the country. Customers can expect personalised, real time support via live chat, email, or phone from friendly customer care specialists who understand the region’s culture, logistics, and unique travel landscape. This wealth of local expertise runs throughout the company, ensuring every recommendation, booking, and solution is shaped by decades of insight into what makes exploring the UAE truly unforgettable.“At Gentoo, our goal is simple and fast, make discovering the UAE easy, enjoyable, and worth every moment,” says Assad Masoud, CEO of Gentoo. “We are your one-stop shop for all UAE attractions, backed by decades of local know-how. Our team helps you plan smarter, see more, and get the best value on tickets so you and your family enjoy your holiday to the fullest.”To celebrate its launch, Gentoo is doubling the fun with its limited time "Double the Fun" promotion. From now until September 26, 2025, any customer who books two attraction tickets on Gentoo.ae will receive two bonus surprise tickets for a different attraction at no extra cost. These mystery experiences could include exciting favorites like Ferrari World, Dubai Aquarium, AYA Universe, and more, making every booking an adventure in itself. Terms and conditions apply.Click to see full campaign details

