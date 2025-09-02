Coatings And Application Technologies For Robotics Market To Reach $33.95 Billion By 2029 At 10.6% CAGR: TBRC

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Coatings And Application Technologies For Robotics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Coatings And Application Technologies For Robotics Market From 2024 To 2029?

Recently, there has been significant growth in the robotics market for coatings and application technologies. The size of this market is projected to increase from $20.47 billion in 2024 to $22.71 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include rising manufacturing automation, escalating labor costs, early uptake in the automotive industry, expansion in electronics manufacturing, and an increasing demand for operational uniformity.

Expectations are high for a swift expansion in the coatings and application technologies for the robotics market in the coming years, with predictions of a rise to $33.96 billion in 2029, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This projected increase in the foreseeable period can be assigned to factors such as the surge in collaborative robotics, an increased demand for predictive maintenance, expanded integration of the industrial internet of things, an emphasis on energy-efficient systems, and the fast-paced deployment of smart factories. Anticipated trends for the forecast period encompass the uptake of environmentally friendly formulations, innovations in low-friction materials, strides in nano-coatings, development of surfaces with self-healing properties, and a growth in research and development activities.

Download a free sample of the coatings and application technologies for robotics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26747&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Coatings And Application Technologies For Robotics Market?

The expansion of the robotics market's coatings and application technologies is anticipated to be driven by the escalating need for automation across diverse sectors. Utilizing robotic systems and control technologies to execute tasks with minimal human interference not only enhances the efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility but also promotes high-speed processes by reducing thermal accumulation and mechanical impedance. The emerging demand for automation is contingent on the strive for effectiveness, the reduction of human mistakes, resolutions for labor deficits, and accentuated speed, quality, and affordability throughout industries. For instance, as reported by the International Federation of Robotics, a professional non-profit institution based in Germany, in September 2023, the global count of industrial robot installations in manufacturing units reached 553,052, signifying a 5% annual growth rate for 2022. Consequently, the burgeoning requirement for automation across varied sectors is propelling the expansion of coatings and the utilisation of technologies in the robotics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Coatings And Application Technologies For Robotics Market?

Major players in the Coatings And Application Technologies For Robotics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• FANUC Corporation

• Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

• Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• KUKA AG

• OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfäffikon

• Nordson Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Coatings And Application Technologies For Robotics Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the robotics coatings and application technologies sector are honing their focus on the invention of advanced solutions like advanced arc technology to improve the efficiency and sustainability of coating for robotic components. Advanced arc technology represents a new stage of physical vapor deposition (PVD) progress that bolsters arc control, facilitates coating of multiple materials, and enhances the uniformity of coating for superior applications like robotics. To illustrate, Oerlikon Balzers, a surface technology firm from Liechtenstein, in September 2024 launched the INVENTA PVD Coating System. This is an advanced arc technology (AAT) that enables rapid adjustments of the magnetic field, usage of multi-material targets, and exceptional precision in nanolayer coating. The system provides up to 50% greater deposition rates and utilizes 60% more material, producing smoother coatings. This makes the system ideal for the safeguarding of sophisticated robotic components while simultaneously reducing energy consumption and total ownership expenses. In addition, the system incorporates a pioneering chamber design, enables remote access, and equips smart monitoring tools to secure operational efficiency and scalability for forthcoming coating innovations.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Coatings And Application Technologies For Robotics Market Segments

The coatings and application technologies for robotics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Coating Technology Type: Powder, Ultra Violet Cure, Water Borne, Solvent Borne

2) By Resin Type: Acrylics, Polyurethanes, Polyester, Epoxy, Alkyd

3) By Coating Layer Type: Primer, Top Coat, Base Coat, Clear Coat

4) By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Agriculture, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Powder: Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed, Fusion Bonded Powder

2) By Ultra Violet Cure: Free Radical Ultra Violet Cure, Cationic Ultra Violet Cure, Dual Cure Ultra Violet Systems

3) By Water Borne: Single Component Waterborne, Two Component Waterborne, High Solids Waterborne

4) By Solvent Borne: One Component Solvent Borne, Two Component Solvent Borne, High Solids Solvent Borne

View the full coatings and application technologies for robotics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coatings-and-application-technologies-for-robotics-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Coatings And Application Technologies For Robotics Market Landscape?

In the 2024 forecast for the Coatings and Application Technologies for Robotics global industry, North America emerged as the leading regional market. Its anticipated growth scenario was also highlighted. Other regions examined in the said market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Coatings And Application Technologies For Robotics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coating-equipment-global-market-report

Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solvent-based-coatings-global-market-report

Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-coatings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.