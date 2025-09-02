Construction Software-As-A-Service Market Forecasted to Achieve US $22.44 Billion by 2029

Construction Software-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Construction Software-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Construction Software-As-A-Service Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for software-as-a-service in construction has experienced significant growth. An increase from $13.42 billion in 2024 to $14.91 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%, is projected. The surge during the historic period is ascribed to the expanding usage of cloud in construction, increased need for collaborative remote projects, growth in utilization of building information modeling (BIM), demand for cost and risk management, and the escalating usage of mobile gadgets at work sites.

Over the coming years, the construction software-as-a-service market is projected to witness quick expansion. It is estimated that its worth will escalate to $22.45 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Factors contributing to this upward trend within the forecast period include the surging demand for eco-friendly buildings and smart cities, an intensified focus on green and sustainable practices, the escalating digitization within construction companies, the need for real-time project analytic tools, and the unfolding of modular and prefabricated construction. The prediction period is also marked by a number of significant trends like the shift towards subscription-based pricing models, rising adoption of unified software platforms, increasing preference for mobile-first saas solutions, a heightened focus on cybersecurity aspects, and the incorporation of digital twins into construction planning and supervision procedures.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Construction Software-As-A-Service Market?

The construction software-as-a-service market is forecasted to expand due to the growing uptake of cloud computing. Cloud computing is a term that refers to the provision of computing services like servers, storage, databases, networking, and software over the internet. The rise in adoption of cloud computing mainly stems from the escalating requirement for a scalable, cost-efficient, and remotely-accessible digital structure that facilitates instantaneous collaboration and data management across various industries. The uptake of cloud computing is pushing the growth of the construction software-as-a-service market by facilitating instantaneous collaboration, remote access to project data, and scalable implementation across numerous construction sites. For instance, Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, stated in December 2023 that in 2023, 45.2% of enterprises in the EU procured cloud computing services like software, computing power, and storage accessed through the internet. This marked a 4.2 percentage point increase from 2021. Consequently, the escalating uptake of cloud computing is fueling the expansion of the construction software-as-a-service market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Construction Software-As-A-Service Industry?

Major players in the Construction Software-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• Hilti AG

• Autodesk Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

• Bentley Systems Incorporated

• Nemetschek SE

• Procore Technologies Inc.

• Mango Technologies Inc.

• Higharc Inc.

• Buildots Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Construction Software-As-A-Service Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations active in the construction software-as-a-service industry are concentrating on inventing novel solutions like cloud-based platforms synergetic with BIM to boost project cooperation, enhance accuracy, and organize construction workflows more efficiently. BIM paired with cloud-based platforms are digital mechanisms that safeguard, administer, and distribute BIM data via the cloud, justifying instantaneous access and collaboration between project participants. Such platforms aid in enhancing synchronization, diminishing mistakes, and fast-tracking decision making by enabling teams to view and modify models from any spot. For example, Neilsoft, a consulting firm from India, collaborated with Fujita Corporation, a Japanese construction entity in June 2024 to introduce ConstructMonitor, a cloud-based, BIM-compatible SaaS solution to oversee construction quality and progress. The platform employs LiDAR-enabled contraptions and 3D laser scanners to gather real-time data from the site. This data is then matched with BIM models using high-end algorithms, which aids in early detection of design deviations, structural mistakes, and missing components during the construction phase.

What Segments Are Covered In The Construction Software-As-A-Service Market Report?

The construction software-as-a-service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Software: Project Management, Field Service Management, Estimating And Bidding, Enterprise Resource Planning (Erp), Construction Management, Other Type Of Software

2) By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Infrastructure Projects

4) By End-User: General Contractors, Subcontractors, Engineers And Architects, Builders And Developers

Subsegments:

1) By Project Management: Scheduling And Task Management, Document Management, Budgeting And Cost Tracking, Collaboration And Communication Tools

2) By Field Service Management: Work Order Management, Mobile Workforce Management, Time Tracking And Dispatch, Field Reporting And Analytics

3) By Estimating And Bidding: Cost Estimation Tools, Digital Takeoff Tools, Bid Management Systems, Proposal Generation

4) By Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Accounting And Financial Management, Human Resource Management, Procurement And Inventory Control, Project Lifecycle Management

5) By Construction Management: Construction Scheduling, Change Order Management, Quality And Safety Compliance, Progress Monitoring And Reporting

6) By Other Type Of Software: Building Information Modeling (BIM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Contract Management, Equipment And Asset Tracking

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Construction Software-As-A-Service Market By 2025?

North America was the largest region in the construction software-as-a-service market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the construction software-as-a-service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

