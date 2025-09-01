CE to visit Beijing to take part in commemorations of 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

MACAU, September 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will visit Beijing from 2 to 6 September. During the period of 2 to 4 September, he will lead a Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) delegation of over 140 people, to attend commemorative activities marking the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The delegation will participate in a commemorative assembly on Wednesday morning (3 September) and a gala in the evening that day. Mr Sam will also attend an official reception held at noon on Wednesday.

The delegation comprises MSAR Government officials, members of the Executive Council, Legislative Assembly members, officials from the judicial branch, and descendants of patriotic figures who contributed to the War of Resistance. There are also representatives from various sectors including patriotic associations; from the industrial, commercial and financial sectors; people from the fields of education and the professions; as well as representatives of religious groups, the security forces, the Macanese community, youth organisations, and students.

Following the commemorative events, the Chief Executive will remain in Beijing for the period 4 to 6 September, for meetings with several ministries and committees of the Central Government. Discussions will focus on advancing Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, and the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Officials accompanying the Chief Executive during these meetings will be: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Director General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Adriano Marques Ho; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

During the Chief Executive’s absence, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.