The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Community Banking Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

It will grow to $26.98 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Community Banking Market In 2025?

The market size of community banking has been steadily increasing over the recent years. It is expected to expand from $17.79 billion in 2024 to $19.39 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The substantial growth in the historical phase can be linked to the escalation in local economic growth, the high demand for banking based on relationships, a growing trust in local establishments, an increased dissatisfaction with larger national banks, and enhanced significance of community reinvestment.

The market size of community banking is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, escalating to $26.98 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This predicted growth in the forecast period can largely be linked to the increased adoption of digital banking solutions by smaller banks, the escalating demand for bespoke financial services, the rising number of small and medium-sized businesses, the growth of community-oriented lending initiatives, and the increasing trend towards fintech partnerships. Notable trends within the forecast period encompass advancements in mobile and online banking systems, customer relationship management tool innovations, the fusion of fintech solutions with traditional legacy systems, significant strides in data analytics for credit evaluation, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) for tailored banking.

Download a free sample of the community banking market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26798&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Community Banking Market?

The growth of the community banking market is anticipated to be driven by the rising embracement of cutting-edge technologies. These advanced technologies are digital tools and platforms that heighten customer experience, streamline operations, and enhance the delivery of financial services. There's a growing adoption of these sophisticated technologies due to a surge in customer demand for digital banking services that are speedy, convenient, and personalized. Community banking greatly benefits from these technologies as they provide secure digital platforms and heighten customer experience through tailored services and fluid transactions. They smooth out operations and compliance, thus boosting efficiency and fortifying financial inclusion in local communities. As an illustration, data from the Bank of England, a central bank based in the UK, in November 2024 demonstrated that 75% of companies have already incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) into their processes, with an extra 10% projected to adopt AI in the subsequent three years. Hence, this burgeoning adoption of leading-edge technologies is fueling the expansion of the community banking market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Community Banking Industry?

Major players in the Community Banking Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Citizens Financial Group Inc.

• Synovus Financial Corp.

• Wintrust Financial Corporation

• Pinnacle Financial Partners

• Bank OZK

• Associated Banc-Corp

• Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited

• Fulton Financial Corporation

• Customers Bancorp Inc.

• Independent Bank Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Community Banking Market In The Future?

Major corporations in the community banking sector are concentrating their efforts on designing state-of-the-art solutions such as digital banking platforms. The aim is to improve the client experience, increase productivity, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly digital-oriented financial ecosystem. A digital banking platform is a comprehensive software solution that allows banks to provide mobile and internet-based financial services. These services encompass activities like account management, transactions, and loan applications via a safe, user-friendly interface. Case in point, Finovif, a fintech firm based in the US, rolled out a digital banking solution for community banks in April 2025. This avant-garde platform offers a modern user-friendly experience while effortlessly integrating with incumbent core banking systems. The features of this solution comprise real-time transaction execution, mobile banking, bespoke financial insights, and automated compliance tools. These features equip community banks to compete against larger financial organizations without major infrastructural financial commitments.

What Segments Are Covered In The Community Banking Market Report?

The community banking market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Retail Banking, Business Banking, Wealth Management And Advisory, Digital Banking Services

2) By Technology Integration: Core Banking Systems, Financial Analytics Platforms, Mobile Payment Systems, Artificial Intelligence

3) By Target Audience: Individuals, Small Businesses, Non-Profit Organizations, Community Groups

4) By Institution Type: Credit Unions, Local Savings Banks, Community Development Banks

5) By Application: Healthcare, Construction, Transportation And Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Retail Banking: Savings Accounts, Checking Accounts, Personal Loans, Mortgages, Debit and Credit Cards, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Services

2) By Business Banking: Business Checking Accounts, Small Business Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Merchant Services, Business Credit Cards, Treasury And Cash Management

3) By Wealth Management And Advisory: Investment Advisory Services, Retirement Planning, Estate Planning, Tax Planning, Portfolio Management, Trust Services

4) By Digital Banking Services: Online Banking, Mobile Banking, E-Statements, Digital Payments, Remote Deposit Capture, Chatbots And Virtual Assistants

View the full community banking market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-banking-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Community Banking Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Community Banking Global Market Report, North America was distinguished as the most significant region in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to demonstrate the most rapid growth in the ensuing forecast period. All the regions analysed in the community banking market report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Community Banking Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Private Banking Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/private-banking-global-market-report

Commercial Banking Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-banking-global-market-report

Open Banking Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/open-banking-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.