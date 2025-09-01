Strategic mission to strengthen South Australia’s defence ties in the UK

Release date: 01/09/25

South Australia’s defence and naval shipbuilding capabilities will take centre stage this week as Treasurer and Defence and Space Industries Minister Stephen Mullighan attends a major defence catalyst event in London.

The Treasurer will promote the state’s strategic role in the AUKUS partnership before attending the global Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025 exhibition in London next week.

During the visit, the Treasurer will meet with senior UK Defence officials, government representatives and major defence primes, with a focus on strengthening bilateral engagement and advancing opportunities for South Australian companies in the UK submarine supply chain.

This includes an opportunity to address UK defence leaders and policymakers at the Australian British Defence Catalyst event, hosted by the Australian British Chamber of Commerce.

There’s also a special forum with select members from ADS Group, the UK’s lead trade body for aerospace, defence, security, and space, and the national lead for the AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum and UK/AUS Capability Cluster initiative. This will provide an opportunity for the South Australian delegates to connect with select UK companies to foster new industrial collaborations.

In addition, the Treasurer will also learn more about advances in AI and its uses in UK Government, including its application across public finance, invoicing, fraud detection and policing.

The mission comes as South Australia prepares to deliver Australia’s fleet of nuclear-powered submarines under AUKUS Pillar I, the largest industrial undertaking in the nation’s history.

Currently, there’s more than 16,000 South Australians directly employed within the defence sector. Over the coming years that number is expected to grow by an additional 8,500 jobs, including more 4,000 direct jobs in South Australia to build SSN-AUKUS.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australia is at the forefront of Australia’s defence innovation and this UK trade mission is a vital opportunity to strengthen our strategic ties with key partners.

As we prepare to build the SSN-AUKUS conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines at Osborne Naval Shipyard, it’s vital that we engage with industry partners in the UK and open doors for South Australian companies to enter the supply chain.

By meeting with senior UK defence officials and connecting South Australian and UK industry, we are able to directly align our efforts under AUKUS Pillars I and II.

South Australia is delivering the infrastructure, industry capability uplift and highly skilled workforce required, while working with our national and international partners.

Attributable to Mike Hartas, PMB New Technologies

PMB is proud to be part of the South Australian delegation attending the pre DSEI 2025 Defence SA trade mission to the UK.

This mission presents a valuable opportunity to deepen our relationships with potential UK partners, showcase our advanced capabilities, and allows us to explore new avenues for collaboration in defence innovation. Strengthening ties with the UK is a key part of our strategy to grow within the AUKUS environment and continue to develop cutting edge solutions for our customers.