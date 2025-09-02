Haley Draznin Named Producer of Common Denominator Podcast with Host Moshe Popack

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Common Denominator, the podcast hosted by real estate entrepreneur Moshe Popack, announced today that Haley Draznin joined the team to lead podcast production.

Draznin is the founder of Haynow Media, a full-service podcast production company dedicated to creating immersive audio and video experiences that build and strengthen communities. Haynow has launched and led the growth of podcasts including Endgame with Amanda Cassatt, Futures Edge: Finance Unfiltered with Jim Iuorio and Bob Iaccino, Ingredient Insiders by The Chefs’ Warehouse, Friends of Anthony Bourdain, Bikini Body Podcast with Allegra Paris, and Get Well, Better by the Lanby. Draznin previously worked in international news as a reporter, producer, and editor, including nine years at CNN.

“I’m thrilled to join Moshe and the Common Denominator team,” said Draznin. “This podcast has a reputation for inspiring conversations that help listeners grow personally and professionally. I look forward to helping amplify its voice and expand its reach.”

Popack added “With Hayley Draznin’s extensive experience in storytelling, journalism, and podcast development, we look forward to deepening our show’s impact on audiences with meaningful conversations about business, life, and community.”



Host Moshe Popack founded Common Denominator to highlight the universal human experiences that bring people together, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs. Each week, the show features guests from diverse industries—business, wellness, culture, and personal development—whose insights inspire listeners to become their best selves.

With Draznin joining the team, Common Denominator is poised to expand its footprint delivering authentic, accessible conversations that resonate with people of all walks. New episodes air weekly across all major audio and video platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify, with over 225 episodes released.

In the coming months, the team will also be opening The Chat Room studio on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Florida—a full-service podcast and content studio open to anyone looking to record professional-quality audio and video content.

About Common Denominator

Hosted by Moshe Popack, Common Denominator is a weekly podcast dedicated to promoting personal growth, cultivating a business mindset, and achieving success. Featuring entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and changemakers, the show offers practical strategies, insights, and inspiring stories to help listeners level up in their careers, leadership, and life.

About Haynow Media

Founded by Haley Draznin, Haynow Media is a podcast production company helping brands, experts, and entrepreneurs bring their voices to life through strategic storytelling, professional production, and tailored audience engagement.

About The Chat Room

The Chat Room is a full-service podcast studio on Lincoln Road on Miami Beach, featuring customizable sets, premium equipment and high-quality post production, and full support to help anyone create professional audio and video content.



