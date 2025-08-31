Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with Acting Head of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited Ni Zhen in Tianjin

AZERBAIJAN, August 31 - 31 August 2025, 13:30

On August 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Ni Zhen, Interim President and Chairman of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited ("Energy China"), in Tianjin, China.

They expressed satisfaction with the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan, including SOCAR, and the company, particularly in alternative and renewable energy projects.

In this regard, the collaboration with "Energy China" in the field of green energy, including the construction of solar power plants and offshore wind energy facilities in Azerbaijan, was highlighted.

Ni Zhen expressed the company’s interest in implementing new projects in Azerbaijan, including wastewater treatment, processing, and reuse, optimization of water resource management operations, as well as the joint construction of photovoltaic power panels in water basins.

