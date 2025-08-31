AI CERTs® Launches Researcher Certification Bundle to Empower AI-Focused Academic and Industry Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based artificial intelligence certification , unveiled its Researcher Bundle , a comprehensive four-in-one certification program tailored for professionals, scholars, and innovators at the forefront of AI-driven research. This certification bundle elevates research capabilities by combining foundational knowledge, leadership strategy, ethical practice, and deep methodological expertise into a unified credential pathway.Designed for real-world application, the Researcher Certification Bundle delivers a structured curriculum through professionally produced video modules, e-books, podcasts, audiobooks, interactive quizzes, and AI mentorship, accessible via mobile and desktop. Each module culminates in an online, proctored exam, with blockchain-secured certifications upon successful completion. These credentials enhance global credibility and support professionals in demonstrating their AI research proficiencies to institutions and employers worldwide.In today’s fast-evolving landscape, AI is revolutionizing research across domains, from experimental design and data analysis to hypothesis generation and scholarly communication. Yet, many researchers struggle with applying AI responsibly and effectively in research contexts. The Researcher Certification Bundle bridges this gap by offering a certification-driven learning path that blends practical AI skills with ethical and strategic insight—positioning learners to conduct and lead responsible research with confidence.This certification bundle includes:• AI+ Everyone™ – Establishes a solid foundation in AI principles and applications.• AI+ Executive™ – Equips researchers with strategic insight to align AI with institutional goals.• AI+ Ethics™ – Guides the ethical conduct of AI-based research, covering fairness, transparency, and governance.• AI+ Researcher™ – Focuses on advanced AI methodologies, research techniques, and scholarly innovation.This initiative reinforces AI CERTs’ dedication to delivering role-based, outcome-oriented certifications that elevate professionals and researchers to lead with excellence and integrity in the AI era.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences, but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

