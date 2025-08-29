100 pounds and counting! One Veteran’s story of weight loss

Marine Corps and Army Veteran, Robert Kaczor, understands the significance of his weight loss journey.

Now, 100 pounds lighter, he stands confidently with renewed energy and purpose.

In October 2017, Robert discovered the MOVE! Program (Managing Obesity for Veterans Everywhere) at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center (VAMC) and hasn’t looked back since.

Before starting the MOVE! Program, Kaczor struggled with his weight for more than 20 years. He faced numerous challenges, including managing his diet and making healthier food choices, while also coping with the grief and loneliness that followed the loss of his wife.

One morning, Kaczor woke up short of breath and was hospitalized for three weeks. That health scare became the turning point he needed. Determined to make a change, he left the hospital ready to take control of his health. At his next VA appointment, he noticed a MOVE! Program display table and decided to give it a try.

The MOVE! Program offers Veterans comprehensive support in their weight loss journeys. It includes resources for Whole Health, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, empowering Veterans to improve their overall well-being, not just their weight.

For Kaczor, the program became more than just a tool for weight loss; it became a source of community and strength. He found moral support from fellow Veterans in the program and encouragement from his VA care team, family and friends.

“I can now walk without gasping for air and tackle small hills easily. I feel a thrill every time I buy clothes in smaller sizes,” he shared.

With the help of VA’s Annie App, participation in Be Active groups and a daily routine of cardio, strength training and stability exercises, Kaczor has maintained his weight loss and is confident he won’t return to old habits.

He strongly encourages other Veterans to consider the MOVE! Program but emphasizes that it takes real commitment. “It’s not just a stroll in the park,” he said. “It requires a desire to improve your health, learning about healthy foods, changing eating habits and exercising properly. But living a positive, healthy lifestyle is possible.”

To learn more about the MOVE! Program, visit: MOVE! Weight Management Program Home.

This article was originally published on the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center site and has been edited for style and clarity.