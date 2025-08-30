Ensuring a smooth relocation and continuity of care with telehealth

Relocating across the country can be challenging. Adapting to a new home and community while transitioning to a new health care team adds to the complexity.

This was especially true for a 65-year-old Veteran residing at the Reno VA Community Living Center in Nevada. Recently, he underwent an above-the-knee amputation and was working with his VA care team to receive a prosthetic leg. Creating a custom prosthesis takes weeks, followed by additional weeks of physical therapy after fitting. Complicating this process, the Veteran needed to move to northern Virginia to live with his family.

The Reno VA care team recognized the importance of making his transition to the D.C.-based VA facility as smooth as possible. On top of recovering from his amputation, the Veteran was managing a lung cancer diagnosis and other health issues. This is where telehealth proved invaluable.

“He had lots of stress going on and what we tried to do was alleviate that, to make the transition smooth,” said Tamera Newberry, a VA-certified prosthetist. “It was like pulling an east coast amputee clinic into our CLC facility with a laptop.”

A smooth transition

Newberry’s team set up a virtual video telehealth appointment to consult with the Veteran and his new VA care team in D.C. This “warm handoff” allowed the Veteran to meet his new providers and for both teams to discuss his care plan. The call also provided a chance for the Veteran to update everyone on his progress following the amputation.

Following the call, staff from both Reno and D.C. assisted the Veteran in preparing for his move. They registered him with the new VA facility and ensured his new home was accessible. This multidisciplinary team included a VA social worker, physical therapist, occupational therapist, prosthetists and general providers.

“We had everybody’s phone numbers, so all he had to do was basically get on a plane,” said Newberry. “Then he didn’t have to worry about anything.”

Telehealth care improving service

Grateful for the warm handoff, the Veteran is now working with his new care team in Virginia to complete the prosthetic process. Once he receives his prosthetic leg, many of his checkups can be conducted over VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing app.

Because of the successful transition, the Reno VA care team plans to replicate the process for other Veterans moving to new locations.

To learn more about telehealth, talk with your VA care team or visit VA Telehealth Services.