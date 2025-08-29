VA end-of-life care honors Veterans and comforts families

End-of-life care is one of the most personal decisions a Veteran and their family will ever make. VA offers hospice services across a variety of settings—including its own Community Living Centers (CLCs), contracted community nursing homes and home hospice agencies. While each Veteran’s needs are unique, the setting in which hospice care is provided can profoundly shape the experience.

One invaluable resource in this decision-making process is VA’s Bereaved Family Survey, which measures family satisfaction with end-of-life (EOL) care. The data consistently show families report higher satisfaction with VA CLC hospice care than with community-based hospice. Currently, 87% of families rate VA CLC EOL care a 9 or 10 on a 0–10 scale, compared to 81% for community hospice care. These findings reflect clinical excellence and VA’s commitment to honoring Veterans through every stage of life.

VA staff understand the unique needs of Veterans, including the psychological and physical conditions related to military service, which creates a respectful atmosphere culturally attuned to the Veteran’s life of service.

“He was in hospice care at VA, and they did a magnificent job. Because of his PTSD, there were concerns about his being combative. They handled it well to keep him safe—and themselves safe. They were remarkable and made a tragic time bearable,” shared one Veteran’s daughter.

Families frequently recall the small but meaningful details of VA care, like the Honor Walk or Final Salute, a ceremonial procession to honor a Veteran’s death. “The Walk of Honor is something I will always remember,” one family member shared. Another noted, “He was brought back to VA and, as my son said, ‘He was given back his dignity.’ I can’t even begin to say how wonderful VA is.”

Others reflect on the exceptional kindness and professionalism they experienced:

“The care was beyond exceptional. I didn’t know that kind of care was possible. They treated me like family.”

“We had full insurance coverage but got better care at VA than any private hospital.”

“They did everything they could to make him and us comfortable. The social work staff and the chaplains were wonderful. They helped us after death.”

These voices speak to more than clinical competence—they speak to trust, compassion, and the enduring connection between Veterans and the system that was built to serve them.

Choosing VA for hospice care means selecting a health care system that understands and honors Veterans—not only in life, but in their final days as well.