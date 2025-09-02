Marlins for Mason event expectations, bringing in more than $680K for the Dravet Syndrome Foundation

The Prather Family The Prather Family in front of the 2025 Sponsor Banner DSF Logo

Since launching in 2023, Marlins for Mason has contributed more than $1.5M to advance Dravet syndrome research.

We look forward to another great event in 2026 and hope someday we can look back and say we helped cure Dravet.” — Amanda Prather

OCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marlins for Mason is an annual marlin release tournament held in Ocean City, Maryland, aimed at raising awareness and support for the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF). This special event is dedicated to Mason Prather, a beloved 7-year-old who is an integral part of the Ocean City fishing community and bravely lives with Dravet syndrome. Each year, the tournament offers a unique opportunity to combine the thrill of fishing with the spirit of giving, making a significant impact in the fight against Dravet syndrome. This year’s event resulted in an impressive $682,550 donation to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation’s Research Grant Program.The tournament brings together passionate anglers, local businesses, and the community to celebrate Mason’s strength and resilience, while raising vital funds for research and resources to help those affected by Dravet syndrome. Through this event, participants not only honor Mason’s journey but also contribute to a cause that has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others living with Dravet syndrome.Amanda Prather, Mason's mother and the founder of Marlins for Mason, shared, “We are so grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from our community over the last three years since starting Marlins for Mason. This year we had over 500 participants, 190 sponsors, and hundreds of donors. Everyone in Ocean City now knows what Dravet syndrome is. I feel that with awareness will come change and we are grateful for the amount of awareness this event has brought to our community and up and down the East coast. We are honored to support the Dravet Syndrome Foundation and hope that our efforts can help change the future of Dravet syndrome.”Dravet syndrome is a rare and intractable developmental and epileptic encephalopathy that begins in infancy and worsens over time. With an incidence rate of 1 in 15,700, most patients have a mutation in the SCN1A gene. The condition is associated with a 15-20% mortality rate, primarily due to SUDEP, prolonged seizures, accidents like drowning, and infections. It significantly impacts both patients and their families, highlighting the need for more research and better treatments.Mary Anne Meskis, CEO of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF), expressed her gratitude, saying, “The remarkable progress we’re witnessing in Dravet syndrome research is largely driven by the unwavering support of individuals like the Prather family and their Marlins for Mason event. By funding early-stage research, we enable researchers to move their projects forward, ultimately helping us make strides in developing effective treatments. These advancements are essential in improving the quality of life for patients and their families, and we’re incredibly grateful for the Prather family’s dedication to our cause.”About DSF: Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded over $12.4M in research grant awards and over $279K in patient assistance grants. For more information on Dravet syndrome or DSF, visit dravetfoundation.org.About Marlins for Mason: In the last three years, Marlins for Mason has donated more than $1.5 million over the past three years to support the research initiatives of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF). They have funded two large research projects so far, including a groundbreaking research project, “Circuit-selective Whole SCN1A Gene Delivery for Dravet Syndrome” in 2024. Marlins for Mason is deeply committed to advancing research and is proud to announce that it will be funding another important research project this year, continuing its dedication to finding better treatments and a cure for Dravet syndrome. They are incredibly proud of the impact they’re making, with every dollar raised going directly toward funding research. Their ultimate goal is to help find better treatments and, one day, a cure for Dravet syndrome. Learn more at marlinsformason.com

