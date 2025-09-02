BizzTech Launches BizzTech Europe to Accelerate Smart Spaces, Digital Twins, and the Urban Metaverse Across the EU

BizzTech Europe: EU AI Metaverse & Digital Twins Turning Physical Places into Smart Spaces

AI metaverse and digital-twin platform powering compliant, browser-streamed smart spaces—made in Europe for Europe.

BizzTech Europe meets enterprises and cities on sovereignty, compliance & impact. Our AI platform for Immersive Reality with EU delivery turns twins and smart spaces into production - safely.” — Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO BizzTech

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizzTech, a leader in AI-powered metaverse, smart-spaces technology and Immersive Reality, today announced the launch of BizzTech Europe, S.L., a new European entity designed to serve enterprises, utilities, and public sector clients across the European Union. The move strengthens BizzTech’s ability to deliver sensitive municipal and enterprise projects with EU-based delivery, data residency options, and procurement readiness tailored to European standards.

Made in Europe for Europe:

“Establishing BizzTech Europe is about meeting European enterprises and cities where they are - on sovereignty, on compliance, and on impact,” said Dirk Schmidt, CEO of BizzTech. “From climate-ready digital twins to human-centric smart spaces, we’re bringing our AI-powered platform and European delivery muscle together, so customers can move from pilots to production - safely, quickly, and at scale.”

Why BizzTech Europe

· EU-based delivery & data options: European contracting, EU data residency choices, and alignment with emerging EU AI and data governance expectations.

· Solutions for industry and the public sector: Built for enterprises, municipalities, and campuses to improve efficiency, safety, sustainability, and citizen experience.

· From pilots to platforms: A proven path to enhance digital twins and smart-space programs - moving beyond demos to measurable outcomes: intelligent and autonomously operative ecosystems.

What They Deliver

· Agentic AI Metaverse Platform: Cloud-rendered, multi-user 3D immersive realities (Unreal Engine 5) streamed via the browser - no local installs - ideal for enhanced digital twins, training, public engagement, and remote collaboration.

· Smart Spaces: Sensor-aware, data-driven environments integrating IoT, AI, and immersive UX to optimize energy, safety, and operations while enhancing visitor and worker experiences.

· Agentic AI (HAL8122™): An intelligent liaison that can analyze context, automate workflows, and orchestrate connected systems (e.g., traffic nodes, HVAC, cameras) under customer-defined guardrails.

· Multilingual, voice-based AI agents: Natural, hands-free interactions across all EU languages with streaming ASR/TTS and real-time translation - with GDPR-aligned data controls and optional on-prem or EU-cloud hosting.

· Sector Playbooks: Ready-to-deploy use cases for industry operations, city resilience, campuses, and critical infrastructure - plus toolkits for citizen engagement and virtual consultations.

European Value, Built In

· Sovereignty & trust: EU contracting and privacy-first architectures; alignment with responsible-AI frameworks and security best practices.

· Sustainability & resilience: Digital-twin–powered planning and operations to reduce emissions, cut maintenance costs, and improve service reliability.

· Inclusive engagement: Browser-based access enables broad participation - from internal teams to residents - without specific hardware.

Early Use Cases

· Industrial Metaverse: Real-time 3D twins of factories, warehouses, ports, and rail yards—integrated with SCADA/MES/ERP—for predictive maintenance, remote expert assistance, worker safety training, production line optimization, and what-if scenario planning.

· Utilities & Energy Assets: Grid, district energy, and water network twins for outage response, DER orchestration, condition monitoring, and regulatory reporting.

· Ports, Logistics & Rail Control Towers: Yard/berth planning, container and rolling-stock tracking, ETA forecasting, and emissions monitoring.

· Campus & Venue Smart Spaces: Crowd flow analytics, safety alerts, wayfinding, and energy optimization across large venues and university or corporate campuses.

· City Operations Hub: Live urban digital twins for incident response, mobility insights, and infrastructure monitoring.

· Public Engagement: Browser-based 3D town halls where residents explore projects, compare design alternatives, and leave feedback.

About BizzTech Europe, S.L.

BizzTech Europe is BizzTech’s dedicated European entity, enabling EU-based delivery, data residency options, and procurement pathways for municipalities, utilities, campuses, and enterprises. The team partners locally with cities and industry to implement smart spaces, enhanced digital twins, and AI-powered immersive applications that improve resilience, sustainability, and quality of life.

About BizzTech

BizzTech provides an AI-powered metaverse and smart-spaces platform that turns complex environments into real-time, collaborative, and operative 3D experiences - accessible from any modern browser. The platform blends Unreal Engine 5 visual fidelity, cloud streaming, and integrated IoT/AI to power urban digital twins, training, operations centers, and public engagement at city scale.

BizzTech Europe: EU AI Metaverse & Digital Twins Turning Physical Places into Smart Spaces

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.