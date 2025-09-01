Aaryan Shah on the Future of Venture Capital: “India Needs Investors Who Back Vision, Not Just Valuations”

Aaryan Shah, CEO & Founder, Parishi Capital VeRoMa Media Pvt Ltd

Through Parishi Capital, Aaryan is pioneering a philosophy of responsible, founder-first investing aligned with India’s next wave of growth.

We invest in people, not just numbers. A founder with integrity and clarity will always outlast market noise.” — Aaryan Shah, Founder & CEO, Parishi Capital

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Aaryan Shah, Founder & CEO of Parishi Capital, venture capital isn’t about chasing the fastest returns or the biggest headlines. It’s about something deeper: backing vision, resilience, and responsibility at a time when India’s future depends on it.His family was known as the “Recession Kings,” steering businesses profitably through the global downturns of 2008, 2012, and even COVID-19. The lesson was lasting: integrity, fundamentals, and long-term thinking matter far more than hype. Carrying forward this legacy, Aaryan founded Parishi Capital — named after his sister as a symbol of trust and continuity — to redefine how venture capital can serve India’s future.“In the next decade, India will decide whether it builds companies that endure or those that fade with market cycles,” says Aaryan. “Our job as investors is not to fuel hype but to amplify vision. Founders who think long-term — about sustainability, responsibility, and scalability — will be the true changemakers.”“What I learnt early on is that businesses don’t fail because of markets; they fail because of fundamentals,” he says. “At Parishi Capital, our mission is simple: invest in people, not just spreadsheets. Founders with integrity and vision will always create lasting businesses”.At Parishi Capital, this philosophy has become the firm’s guiding compass. Instead of focusing solely on valuations, Aaryan has built a founder-first model that provides entrepreneurs with capital, mentorship, and access to networks — ensuring they have both the resources and the resilience to grow responsibly.Today, that philosophy has translated into a firm already making its mark in sustainability and climate-positive ventures. He believes the clean energy transition is not only urgent but inevitable — a place where profitability and responsibility converge. Beyond sustainability, Parishi Capital is also scouting opportunities across fintech, AI-driven businesses, and the rise of Tier-2 city ecosystems. His insights — from the opportunities in climate-positive ventures and the festive economy to the growing strength of regional hubs like Indore, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Surat and Lucknow — have positioned him as a thought leader among India’s new generation of investors.His conviction is clear: India’s $80 billion green energy sector will be one of the defining growth engines of the nation’s economy. By backing climate-positive ventures, Parishi Capital is aligning itself with global imperatives while also reinforcing India’s national priorities.Yet his eyes are firmly fixed on the future. “Our vision is to create more than a portfolio of companies,” he says. “It is to shape an ecosystem where responsibility and growth go hand in hand. The India we are building will not just chase unicorns; it will nurture businesses that solve real problems, scale sustainably, and inspire globally.”About Parishi CapitalParishi Capital is a sector-agnostic investment firm with a strong focus on sustainability, fintech, and climate-positive ventures. With a founder-first philosophy and a data-driven approach, the firm partners with entrepreneurs to scale responsibly while building long-term value. For more information, click here About Aaryan ShahAaryan Shah is the Founder & CEO of Parishi Capital, an investment firm focused on sustainability, fintech, and climate-positive ventures. With a visionary founder-first philosophy, Shah partners with entrepreneurs to build resilient businesses that align with India’s economic and environmental future.

