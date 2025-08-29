Boston Parks Department’s Forever Young Program for Older Adults Returns for Fall Season
The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the Forever Young Program, inviting older adults to enjoy a fall season full of fun, fitness, and fellowship.
This free program, presented in partnership with Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), features engaging outdoor activities such as archery and bocce, all designed to promote active lifestyles, strengthen social connections, and build community.
The program will take place once a week on Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Langone Park, 529 Commercial Street, North End. Sessions begin September 5 and run through October 24.
Each session is designed to encourage physical activity, mental well-being, and community engagement. Sessions are drop-in and pre-registration is not required. Join us to try something new and make a friend.
To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit boston.gov/parks, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, and Instagram and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.