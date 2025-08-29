Submit Release
News Search

There were 243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,363 in the last 365 days.

Advance Removal And Depositing Of Mail-in And In-person Early Voted Ballots

The Election Department is holding advanced removal and depositing of mail-in and in-person early voted ballots for the September 9, 2025, Preliminary Municipal Election.

Please take notice that the City of Boston will be removing Preliminary Municipal Election mail-in and in-person early voted ballots for all 275 precincts from their envelopes and depositing these ballots into a tabulator in Boston City Hall located at One City Hall Square, Room 801, Boston, MA 02201. Room 801 shall remain open until close of the polls on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Only ballots received prior to Friday, September 5, 2025 will be removed and deposited in Room 801.

Advance Processing Schedule:

Ballot removal and processing will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on: Monday, September 1, through Tuesday, September 9, 2025, with processing beginning at 7 a.m. on September 9 (if necessary) and continuing until all ballots have been processed.

  • All ballots advance processed by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 5, 2025, will be centrally tabulated.
  • All other ballots received by 2 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, September 9, 2025) will be delivered to their respective precinct for processing.
  • Ballots received after 2 p.m. on Election Day will be processed after the close of polls at 8 p.m., once the voter lists from each precinct have been received by the Elections Department.

This process will be open for public observation.

Wards and Precincts

Ward

Precinct

1

All

2

All

3

All

4

All

5

All

6

All

7

All

8

All

9

All

10

All

11

All

12

All

13

All

14

All

15

All

16

All

17

All

18

All

19

All

20

All

21

All

22

All

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Advance Removal And Depositing Of Mail-in And In-person Early Voted Ballots

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more