Advance Removal And Depositing Of Mail-in And In-person Early Voted Ballots

The Election Department is holding advanced removal and depositing of mail-in and in-person early voted ballots for the September 9, 2025, Preliminary Municipal Election.

Please take notice that the City of Boston will be removing Preliminary Municipal Election mail-in and in-person early voted ballots for all 275 precincts from their envelopes and depositing these ballots into a tabulator in Boston City Hall located at One City Hall Square, Room 801, Boston, MA 02201. Room 801 shall remain open until close of the polls on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Only ballots received prior to Friday, September 5, 2025 will be removed and deposited in Room 801.

Advance Processing Schedule:

Ballot removal and processing will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on: Monday, September 1, through Tuesday, September 9, 2025, with processing beginning at 7 a.m. on September 9 (if necessary) and continuing until all ballots have been processed.

All ballots advance processed by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 5, 2025, will be centrally tabulated.

All other ballots received by 2 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, September 9, 2025) will be delivered to their respective precinct for processing.

Ballots received after 2 p.m. on Election Day will be processed after the close of polls at 8 p.m., once the voter lists from each precinct have been received by the Elections Department.

This process will be open for public observation.

Wards and Precincts