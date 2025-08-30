Worst of the Worst: ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Heinous Crimes Including Murder and Sodomy

WASHINGTON — Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted of crimes including homicide, rape, cruelty toward a child, and breaking and entering.

“These vicious murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and violent criminals have no place in this country,” said a Senior DHS official. “We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it: If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we WILL find you, arrest, you, and deport you. The days of letting dangerous criminals terrorize American citizens are over. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to fulfill the American people’s mandate to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Marvin Antonio Salmon, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted for homicide and assault in Hartford, Connecticut.

Trung Tran, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for first degree rape, cruelty toward a child, rape with a weapon, sodomy, and aggravated assault in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma.

Tomas Pablo-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual assault of a child in Dallam County, Texas.

Santos J. Flores, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for criminal sexual acts in Suffolk County, New York.

Kent Orozco-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for felony breaking and entering in Wake County, North Carolina.

All individuals are currently in ICE custody and face removal proceedings in accordance with U.S. immigration law.