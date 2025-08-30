DHS Responds to Arrest of U.S. Citizen That Attempted to Run Down CBP Agent

Our law enforcement officers are facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out operations

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirms the arrest of 24-year-old Olivia G. Wilkins, a U.S. citizen, after she attempted to run over a Border Patrol Agent who was arresting illegal aliens.

On August 25, 2025, United States Border Patrol (USBP) were assisting the Maine State Police (MSP) and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) regarding a commercial vehicle rollover accident, involving two illegal aliens in the U.S.

Jhoan Andres Ortiz-Calderon has a final order of removal from an immigration judge.

Victor Hugo Cardona-Calderon has a visa overstay and does not have a work permit.

While escorting the two illegal aliens to the USBP marked government-owned vehicle, Wilkins, a bystander, began verbally harassing the officers. She then used her vehicle to drive at the group of law enforcement, squealing the tires and swerving, nearly hitting them.

KCSO deputies pursued Wilkins, who subsequently crashed along the side of the road, and placed her under arrest. She was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, hindering apprehension, obstructing government administration, and failure to stop for an officer.

“On Monday afternoon, a woman deliberately attempted to run over a Border Patrol Agent. This incident comes just two weeks after a threatening letter with a white powdery substance was sent to an ICE office in New York City. Less than a week ago, a violent rioter was charged with assault in San Francisco after he threatened to stab an ICE officer and harm his family. Earlier in the week, there was a bomb threat at a Dallas ICE facility,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “These incidents come after months of smears and rhetoric by activists, politicians, and the media comparing ICE law enforcement to the Nazi Gestapo, kidnappers, and the Secret Police. This shameful rhetoric has fueled a culture of hate against law enforcement resulting in a 1,000 percent increase in assaults against them. All sanctuary politicians, activists, and the media need to turn down their temperature.”

The following are some additional attacks towards ICE and federal law enforcement, perpetuated by toxic media rhetoric that demonizes our brave law enforcement who risk their lives every day to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens:

