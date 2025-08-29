When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 29, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 29, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Shellfish

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination. Company Name: Southwind Foods, LLC. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Sand Bar/Arctic Shores/Best Yet/Great American/First Street Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Southwind Foods, LLC of Carson, California is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Frozen Shrimp, due to possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination. Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

The bagged, frozen shrimp product was distributed between July 17 – August 8, 2025, to retailers, distributors, and wholesalers in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods) of Indonesia. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Additional information is available at: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts

Consumers who have purchased the recalled frozen shrimp should not consume the product and should dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-323-262-8222 Monday-Friday during normal business hours (8am-4pm Pacific Time).

Link to Original Press Release

Link to FDA Safety Alert