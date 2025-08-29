Governor Newsom signs executive order to bolster California’s clean energy progress in face of Trump’s wrecking ball

SACRAMENTO – As the Trump administration takes the country backward on clean energy deployment and development, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to protect California’s decades of progress and double down on building more clean energy, faster.

The executive order comes after President Trump signed his ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ into law earlier this year. The new law eliminates federal tax credits for clean energy projects that do not begin construction by July 2026 or come online by the end of 2027.

This, in addition to other actions taken by the Trump administration, puts hundreds of projects in California at risk of stalling and makes energy more expensive for consumers. These projects will create thousands of good-paying jobs, power thousands of homes, and add critical clean electricity capacity to the state’s power grid.

Full text of the Governor’s executive order is available here.