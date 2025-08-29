Governor Newsom issues statement on court decision AGAIN ruling Trump’s tariffs as unlawful

And while Trump might be America’s biggest loser, it’s everyday Americans who are paying the price for his failed economic policies.

When Donald Trump isn’t on the golf course or posting insane late-night Truth Social posts, he is turning a booming national economy into a stagnant one in record time. He knows this, which is why he fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Trump can try to hide the numbers, but American families are feeling the impacts of his failure. His war on affordability and small businesses through his unlawful and chaotic tariff schemes and his job- and economy-killing immigration raids are having real impacts.

In the first six months of Trump’s presidency, the US economy slowed as a result of his policies . American families continue to feel the pain from the impacts of his failed tariff negotiations and increased prices. His tariffs could cost households $25 billion and lead to a loss of over 64,000 jobs across California.

In the meantime, Trump gave massive tax cuts to his billionaire friends, while ripping healthcare and food assistance away from Americans, and putting costs on the backs of American families.