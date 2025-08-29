Justice Department Announces Acting Director of the U.S. Trustee Program

Attorney General Pamela Bondi has selected Ramona D. Elliott to serve as Acting Director of the Justice Department’s U.S. Trustee Program (USTP), the Justice Department announced today.

Elliott has 31 years of federal service, the majority of which has been with the USTP. Since 2011, she has served as Deputy Director and General Counsel for the Executive Office for U.S. Trustees in Washington, D.C. As the USTP’s chief legal officer, she has overseen the formulation of the USTP’s national legal policies in consumer and business cases as well as litigation strategies in significant matters before bankruptcy courts and in appeals. This includes leading the USTP’s efforts culminating in the Supreme Court’s historic decision in Harrington v. Purdue Pharma LP, 144 S. Ct. 2071 (2024), holding that the Bankruptcy Code does not authorize non-consensual third-party releases. Elliott was previously Acting Director of the USTP from April 2022 to February 2023. She is the USTP’s liaison to the Judicial Conference’s Advisory Committee on Bankruptcy Rules and a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy.

The USTP’s mission is to promote the integrity and efficiency of the bankruptcy system for the benefit of all stakeholders — debtors, creditors and the public. The USTP consists of 21 regions with 88 field offices nationwide and an Executive Office in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the USTP at www.justice.gov/ust.