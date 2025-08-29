MarketingSherpa Features Steve Morris of NEWMEDIA.COM for Breaking Through Stalled Enterprise SaaS Sales

Steve Morris of NEWMEDIA.COM Tips for Breaking Through Stalled Enterprise SaaS Sales

Think in terms of “breakthrough moments” rather than simple follow-ups. You’re not just getting attention; you’re demonstrating you’ve been paying attention. That brings people back to the table.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Morris , founder and CEO of award-winning digital agency NEWMEDIA.COM , has once again been recognized as a leading voice in growth marketing strategy.In a recent article by industry authority MarketingSherpa, Morris was cited as a case study in how thoughtful, personalized outreach can revive dormant enterprise SaaS sales pipelines and generate multimillion-dollar results.The feature, titled “How to Accelerate Sales Deals That Have Stalled”, explores how marketing and sales leaders are overcoming the all-too-common challenge of stalled conversations in complex B2B environments.Morris contributed one of the article’s most memorable and actionable examples — a low-cost but high-impact tactic that helped close a major six-figure deal.“We sent a custom, hand-made package with a handwritten note referencing the client’s specific challenge, along with a branded notepad and the book Sprint*. The entire package cost under $40, but two days later, the prospect’s COO, who hadn’t responded for months called back. We closed a ~$250,000 deal just two weeks later.”*Morris emphasized that emotional resonance, timing, and deep contextual understanding were the real drivers of success -- not the gift itself.The technique was dubbed an “outside-the-box” breakthrough by the client’s internal team and has since been adopted across more than 20 additional silent prospects, producing:- 50% conversion rate- ~$2M in new business- Significant brand lift and client engagement reactivationRead the full article here: https://marketingsherpa.com/article/how-to/sales Why This Matters:Driving Conversions in a Distracted B2B LandscapeAs the B2B buying journey becomes more fragmented and self-guided, traditional sales cadences are losing effectiveness. The MarketingSherpa article highlights a shift toward experience-driven sales tactics that build trust and reframe the value proposition.Morris’s approach, drawn from behavioral economics and personalized CX, exemplifies this evolution by combining data intelligence with authentic outreach. He encourages companies to think in terms of “breakthrough moments” rather than simple follow-ups:“You’re not just getting attention; you’re demonstrating you’ve been paying attention. That’s what brings people back to the table.”About NEWMEDIA.COMFounded in 1996, NEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital consultancy specializing in enterprise website development, performance marketing , and sales acceleration strategy for SaaS, healthcare, and high-growth B2B brands. With locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, the agency is known for its UX-first methodology, cross-channel conversion systems, and track record of delivering measurable growth — from lead gen to close.Their client roster spans startups to Fortune 500s, with deep experience in helping enterprise SaaS brands unlock latent revenue and maximize ROI across the funnel.For more information, visit https://newmedia.com One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

