Attorney General Jackley Announces Sturgis Man Sentenced to 35 years in Prison on Charges Against Law Enforcement

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Sturgis man was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison on Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer and Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure stemming from a 2024 incident at the Meade County Law Enforcement Center.

Fredrick Wilson, Jr., was sentenced to 30 years on the Attempted Murder charge and 10 years, with five years suspended, on the Discharge of a Firearm charge. The sentences will be served consecutively. Wilson had pleaded guilty but Mentally Ill to the charges in July.

“Any attack on law enforcement officers or law enforcement property will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We are thankful this situation was not worse than it was.”

The incident occurred on June 30, 2024, when Fredrick Wilson, Jr., 20, fired shots at both an officer and at the law enforcement center. Explosive components were found near the entry doors of the building but were never detonated. There were no injuries.

Agencies involved in the investigation were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the U.S. Department of Justice, and Sturgis Police Department.

The Attorney General’s Office and Meade County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

