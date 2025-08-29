CBP ready to enforce end of de Minimis loophole, securing borders and strengthening trade enforcement

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began enforcing President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order ending the de minimis loophole. This decisive action shuts down a pathway long exploited by criminals to move fentanyl, counterfeit goods, and unvetted imports into the United States without duties.

“CBP is ready to enforce,” said Rodney Scott, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “For too long, this loophole handed criminal networks a free pass to flood America with fentanyl, fake goods, and illegal shipments. Those days are over. We are securing the border, restoring fairness to trade, and protecting American families.”

Advance warning and global readiness

Ending the de minimis loophole follows months of public notice and preparation. In April, President Trump announced the suspension of de minimis for China and Hong Kong, effective May 2, and he unequivocally indicated that he would suspend de minimis globally once the Secretary of Commerce informed him that adequate systems were in place for worldwide enforcement. In July, after being informed that adequate systems were in place, the president ordered the suspension of de minimis globally, effective August 29.

Key milestones:

April 2: Executive Orders 14256 and 14257 directed the suspension of de minimis for China/Hong Kong and clearly signaled that the suspension would soon apply globally.

Executive Orders 14256 and 14257 directed the suspension of de minimis for China/Hong Kong and clearly signaled that the suspension would soon apply globally. July 30: Executive Order 14324 confirmed systems were ready for worldwide enforcement and directed the suspension of de minimis globally, effective August 29.

Executive Order 14324 confirmed systems were ready for worldwide enforcement and directed the suspension of de minimis globally, effective August 29. August 15: CBP issued detailed guidance to foreign posts, carriers, and third-party brokers on how to comply with the new requirements for international mail.

CBP issued detailed guidance to foreign posts, carriers, and third-party brokers on how to comply with the new requirements for international mail. August 21, 26 & 28: CBP issued additional guidance on how foreign postal operators could leverage qualified third parties to collect and pay duties on international mail.

CBP issued additional guidance on how foreign postal operators could leverage qualified third parties to collect and pay duties on international mail. August 22: CBP published answers to frequently asked questions about the upcoming changes on the CBP website.

Ninety-five percent of all de minimis shipments are handled by either general cargo carriers or express shippers such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL. Industry has already adapted to the changes with minimal interruption. Postal operators, including Royal Mail, have resumed shipments after brief system updates, proving the process works.

“This change has been months in the making, and we are fully prepared to implement it,” said Susan S. Thomas, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for CBP’s Office of Trade. “Foreign carriers and postal operators were given clear timelines, detailed guidance, and multiple options to comply. The only thing ending on August 29 is the pathway that has been used by criminals to exploit America’s borders.”

Closing a pipeline for criminal shipments

The de minimis loophole had grown into a global pipeline for illicit trade:

Shipments skyrocketed from 134 million in 2015 to 1.36 billion in 2024 — more than 4 million packages every day.

In FY 2024 alone, de minimis shipments accounted for:

98% of narcotics seizures by case count

97% of counterfeit goods seizures — totaling over 31 million fake items

77% of health and safety seizures, including weapons parts and fentanyl precursors

Investigators found fentanyl in international mail averaging over 90% purity, compared to less than 10% at the land border.

Protecting American consumers and businesses

Americans will continue receiving goods from overseas —now through secure, lawful channels:

Personal letters, bona fide gifts under $100, and personal travel items under $200 remain unaffected under long-standing exemptions.

When the de minimis loophole was ended for China and Hong Kong earlier this year, the industry adapted quickly with no disruption to legitimate shipments.

Only 5% of de minimis shipments entered through the mail; the rest already moved through commercial carriers.

Delivering on the president’s promise

President Trump acted years ahead of the statutory repeal set for 2027 because American lives, workers, and businesses could not wait.

“With this action, we are putting secure, lawful trade first,” Thomas said. “The message is clear: America’s borders are not open to criminals or counterfeiters — and CBP is ready to enforce the law.”