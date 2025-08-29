When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: August 29, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 29, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat Company Name: Hans Kissle Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

A previous version of this press release was issued on 8/5/2025. This press release was updated to include the quantity of product affected, as well as a second use by date of the same product.

Haverhill, MA — Hans Kissle is voluntarily recalling 120 units of Hans Kissle Red Potato Bliss Salad due to undeclared allergen (wheat). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The mislabeled product was distributed to Stop and Shop retail locations in the following states: MA, RI, CT, NJ, and NY and has the potential to still be in consumers’ refrigerators.

The product comes in a 16-ounce, clear plastic container with a white lid, marked with UPC Code 036217673706 and Use By: 8/20/25 and Use By: 9/25/25, located on the top lid. The clear container is labeled as Hans Kissle Tri Color Twist Pasta Salad and the top label declares the product as Hans Kissle Red Bliss Potato Salad.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that 120 containers of Tricolor Twist Pasta Salad were mislabeled with the incorrect top label. While the front label correctly identifies the product, the top label misrepresents it as Red Bliss Potato Salad. The actual product contains wheat, which is not declared on the top label.

To date, no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported in connection with this issue.

Consumers who purchased the affected product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For questions, contact Hans Kissle at 978-556-4500, Monday– Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm EST.

