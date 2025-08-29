Equator Debuts ECR 204: A 20-Inch Electric Cooking Range with Convection and Air Fryer Technology

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the release of the ECR 204, a 20-inch freestanding electric cooking range designed to combine performance, versatility, and space efficiency. Featuring four ceramic burners, a convection oven, and a built-in Air Fry function, the appliance is engineered to meet the demands of modern home cooking.

The ceramic cooktop includes four burners capable of precise heating, from gentle simmering to high-temperature boiling. Below, the convection oven ensures even distribution of heat for baking, roasting, and grilling, while the integrated Air Fryer function delivers crisp, golden results without excess oil. The addition of both top and bottom heating elements allows for consistent cooking throughout every dish.

Equator designed the ECR 204 with attention to safety and usability. The range includes a splashback to help maintain clean work surfaces, a heat-resistant handle for secure access to the oven, and an illuminated hot surface indicator for added protection. Time and temperature settings are controlled through intuitive front-facing knobs, giving home cooks the flexibility to manage a wide variety of recipes.

Compact in size but durable in construction, the stainless-steel exterior of the ECR 204 is treated with a rust-resistant coating, and the freestanding frame is reinforced for long-term use. A storage drawer at the base provides additional space for cookware, while UL certification underscores the appliance’s reliability. Operating at 240V, 6800W, and 60Hz, the unit brings commercial-grade cooking performance into a home-sized footprint.

“The ECR 204 was developed to provide everyday cooks with the tools of a professional kitchen, all within a compact and efficient design,” said Atul Vir, President of Equator Advanced Appliances. “By combining ceramic burners with convection and Air Fry technology, this model offers flexibility without compromise.”

The ECR 204 is now available through Equator’s network of dealers and online retailers.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a Houston-based company dedicated to designing innovative, eco-friendly appliances for homes, apartments, RVs, and marine environments. With a global presence, the company is recognized for its focus on space-saving design, efficiency, and long-lasting performance.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.