St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Relief from Abuse Order in Alburg

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2006085

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/24/2025 @ 1030

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake St., Alburg

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Mitchell Garceau

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rouses Point NY

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the protected party in a relief from abuse order contacted the State Police to report a violation of the order. Following an investigation into the incident, it was determined that Mitchell Garceau had violated the order. On 08/28/2025 he was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 09/04/2025

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025

COURT: Grand Isle

TION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.