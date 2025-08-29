St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Relief from Abuse Order in Alburg
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006085
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/24/2025 @ 1030
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake St., Alburg
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Mitchell Garceau
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rouses Point NY
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the protected party in a relief from abuse order contacted the State Police to report a violation of the order. Following an investigation into the incident, it was determined that Mitchell Garceau had violated the order. On 08/28/2025 he was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 09/04/2025
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025
COURT: Grand Isle
TION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
