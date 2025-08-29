Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Relief from Abuse Order in Alburg

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:     25A2006085

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                    

STATION:       St. Albans           

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   08/24/2025 @ 1030

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Lake St., Alburg

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED:   Mitchell Garceau                                       

AGE:  28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rouses Point NY

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the protected party in a relief from abuse order contacted the State Police to report a violation of the order. Following an investigation into the incident, it was determined that Mitchell Garceau had violated the order. On 08/28/2025 he was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 09/04/2025

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   09/04/2025         

COURT: Grand Isle

TION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Relief from Abuse Order in Alburg

