TG Wireless Expands Android Enterprise & Zero‑Touch Services to Power Healthcare, Government, and POS Deployments

TG Wireless

Organizations are under pressure to do more with less, and they’re looking for secure, standardized Android rollouts that don’t blow the budget.” — Sam Hickson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TG Wireless today announced the expansion of its Android Enterprise and Android Zero‑Touch enrollment services to support a wider range of organizations across healthcare, government, and point‑of‑sale (POS) environments. As a Silver Android Enterprise Partner, TG Wireless is deepening its device procurement, provisioning, and lifecycle management capabilities to help IT teams deploy at scale with speed and confidence.“Organizations are under pressure to do more with less, and they’re looking for secure, standardized Android rollouts that don’t blow the budget,” said Sam Hickson, spokesperson for TG Wireless. “We’re seeing strong momentum in Samsung Galaxy A-series—especially affordable low-end and mid-range models like the Galaxy A35, A36, A16, and A17—as customers realize they can get enterprise-grade security, reliable performance, and easy Zero-Touch onboarding at a compelling price point. Our expanded services make it simple to roll out thousands of these devices across clinics, field teams, and POS terminals.”What’s NewBroader vertical coverage: Tailored enrollment profiles, policies, and kiosk/lockdown options for healthcare, public sector, and retail/POS use cases.Scaled Zero‑Touch enrollment: Pre‑provisioned fleets with Android Enterprise‑recommended configurations, reducing manual setup and time‑to‑first‑use.Expanded device catalog: A deep selection of Samsung smartphones and tablets—with a focus on Galaxy A‑series—plus other leading Android brands to meet performance and budget needs.Lifecycle services: Staging, kitting, EMM/MEM integration, bulk SIM activation, break/fix, RMA management, and certified recycling.Why It MattersLower total cost of ownership: Optimize budgets with capable A‑series devices while maintaining enterprise‑level security and manageability.Rapid, hands‑off deployments: Zero‑Touch enrollment and standardized policies accelerate rollout and minimize IT overhead.Built for frontline environments: Purpose‑fit configurations for clinical staff, field workers, and retail associates—plus peripherals and rugged accessories.Explore Our Samsung Enterprise Options Samsung for 20+ devices: Browse the category ›AvailabilityThe expanded Android Enterprise and Zero‑Touch services are available immediately for new and existing TG Wireless customers across North America.About TG WirelessTG Wireless provides end‑to‑end mobility solutions for organizations of all sizes—from device sourcing and financing to Zero‑Touch provisioning, EMM integration, and ongoing lifecycle support. With deep expertise in Android Enterprise and a comprehensive catalog of smartphones and tablets, TG Wireless helps teams deploy securely and at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.