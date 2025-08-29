Nebraska to Host “Bio Innovations Midwest 2025”—Premier Gathering of Global Biomanufacturers

Event Will Be Held in Omaha on September 15-16, 2025

DED Business Innovation Manager Ben Kuspa (center) networks with leaders at Bio Innovations Midwest 2024.

On September 15-16, 2025, Omaha will host the second annual “Bio Innovations Midwest” conference, organized by World Bio Markets. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and Bio Nebraska are partnering with World Bio Markets on this two-day event. The gathering will convene pioneers in bioindustry, facilitate knowledge exchange and networking, and spotlight the Midwest as the heartland of the US bioeconomy.

Why Nebraska?

“Bio Nebraska is honored to once again partner with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, and BioMADE to bring Bio Innovations Midwest to Omaha in 2025. Last year’s event was a tremendous success, bringing global leaders in the bioeconomy to Omaha and providing Nebraska and its biomanufacturing ecosystem an opportunity to showcase their strengths and capabilities. I look forward to this year’s discussions and ensuring everyone knows Nebraska is ‘the bioeconomy state.’”

— Rob Owen, Executive Director, Bio Nebraska

Regionally, the event will serve as a connection point for the biomanufacturing community and provide opportunities for knowledge sharing and collaboration. Domestically, the event will draw together companies in the wider value chain and will help innovators scale from lab, to pilot, to demo, to commercialization at greater speed and with a higher success rate. Globally, the event will promote the capabilities of the Midwest to companies based in Europe and Asia and underscore the region’s advantages as a great place to do bio business.

Highlights of the Event

Bio Innovations Midwest is the premier event committed to driving the growth of biomanufacturing in the region. With a focus on pre-arranged 1-2-1 commercial meetings, attendees will be able to make meaningful connections within the biomanufacturing industry. This format readily connects bio developers, producers, global brands, buyers, investors, financiers, and suppliers. Additionally, the event will welcome international VIP delegations who will attend special networking receptions. This will enable crucial worldwide learning and collaboration opportunities.

Bio Innovations Midwest will take place on September 15-16, 2025 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. For further information or to register, please visit https://bioinnovationsmidwest.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Paul MacDonald

Partner & Head of Community, World Bio Markets

+44 78726 26695

Paul@worldbiomarkets.com

About World Bio Markets

For 18 years, World Bio Markets has been uniting and connecting the bioeconomy value chain from lab to market. The company convenes premier international business events for the global bioeconomy community, connecting industry leaders for knowledge exchange, 1-2-1 meetings, and networking. In addition to Bio Innovations Midwest in September 2025, World Bio Markets will hold Bio Innovations Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Singapore in March 2026 and Bio Innovations Europe in The Hague, Netherlands in June 2026.