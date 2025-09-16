MOMENTUM HEALTHCARE & TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM

Chris Taylor joins as COO, strengthens Momentum’s commitment to helping providers and innovators scale, transform operations, and make technology decisions.

I have spent my career helping organizations grow. Momentum’s integrity and impact drew me here, and I am thrilled to help providers and innovators scale and deliver better care.” — Chris Taylor

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum Healthcare and Technology Consulting announced today the appointment of Chris Taylor as Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer. Taylor joins Founder & CEO Kristen Duell in leading the firm, reinforcing Momentum’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for independent and unbiased guidance in the healthcare and care-at-home sectors.

Duell, who has spent more than two decades leading growth and innovation in the care-at-home industry, founded Momentum to bring clear, technology-forward consulting to providers and technology innovators seeking measurable growth and market leadership. The firm is privately held and does not own any technology, able to advise providers objectively on finding the right solutions, whether layering new platforms or replacing existing systems.

Taylor brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across healthcare technology, population health, and chronic care management, with senior roles at Axxess, Medtronic, KanTime, AMC Health, Modernizing Medicine, Allscripts, Honeywell HomMed, and Spacelabs Medical. A valedictorian MBA graduate of Brigham Young University, Taylor has also developed and taught nationally, training thousands of professionals in leadership, sales, and organizational performance.

“I have spent my career helping organizations unlock their potential,” said Taylor. “What drew me to Momentum was its reputation for integrity, clarity, and impact. I am thrilled to join Kristen and the team in guiding providers and technology innovators as they scale nationally and deliver care that truly makes a difference.”

Momentum has long touted the importance of strategic partnerships, and this addition to their leadership team only reinforces that point.

“Together, we provide clients with a complete growth engine, from vision and brand strategy to operational execution and partnership acceleration,” said Duell. “Our industry is changing fast, and our clients need a team that can meet them where they are and take them where they want to go.”

With Duell’s strategic leadership and Taylor’s operational expertise, Momentum is uniquely positioned to help healthcare organizations and technology innovators move from concept to national scale with speed, precision, and purpose.

About Momentum Healthcare and Technology Consulting

Momentum Healthcare and Technology Consulting is an independent, privately held advisory firm serving the care-at-home and healthcare technology industries. Founded by industry veteran Kristen Duell, Momentum helps providers and technology innovators accelerate growth, strengthen operations, and scale nationally with clarity and precision. With decades of combined leadership experience, the Momentum team partners with clients to deliver measurable impact and lasting results.

