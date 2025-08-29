SeQent Prepares for Next Phase of Growth Following Strategic Investment and New Fortune 500 Partnerships

Toronto, ON – SeQent, a leading provider of alarm management software and plant-floor communication solutions, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, marking the next phase of growth in industrial automation and Industry 4.0.

SeQent received a strategic investment from Castle nearly a year ago, providing capital and support to accelerate the company’s long-term vision. Over the past 12 months, SeQent has focused on laying the foundation for growth—modernizing its digital presence, strengthening its go-to-market engine, and deepening relationships with Fortune 500 manufacturers and leading pharmaceutical companies.

“Our first year with SeQent was about getting the fundamentals right,” said Sheret Ross, Co-CEO of SeQent. “We invested in the building blocks—brand, systems, partnerships—that will allow us to scale. With new Fortune 500 customers joining our platform and a refreshed digital presence, we are positioned for a breakout 2026.”

SeQent exists to keep the world’s factories running—because when production stops, everything stops. Its solutions minimize downtime, reduce human error, and eliminate data silos by delivering real-time alarm notification, seamless integration, and actionable alerts across plant-floor systems.

The new website showcases SeQent’s vision for Alarm Infrastructure as a Service, and to enable its customers to minimize downtime, respond faster, and make smarter decisions.

The website is now structured to better serve plant supervisors, managers, and other industrial professionals through dedicated sections including industry-specific solutions at https://seqent.com/industries/ and comprehensive integration capabilities at https://seqent.com/integrations/.

Looking ahead, SeQent will continue to expand its offerings, scale its partnerships with Motorola Solutions, Rockwell Automation, AVEVA, and GE Vernova, among others, and accelerate investment in innovation—on a path to becoming the global standard for alarm infrastructure and powering tens of thousands of facilities worldwide by 2035.

SeQent Ltd

https://seqent.com/

4500 Blakie Rd #137, London, ON N6L 1G5

(519) 652-0401

information@seqent.com

https://thenewsfront.com/seqent-prepares-for-next-phase-of-growth-following-strategic-investment-and-new-fortune-500-partnerships/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.