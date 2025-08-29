Members of Congress, Veterans, and FLARE to Lead Sept. 2 Capitol Protest

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FLARE (For Resistance and Liberation Everywhere), the Removal Coalition , and Remember Your Oath are calling on supporters to gather at Union Station on Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. before peacefully visiting Congressional offices.FLARE, as part of the Removal Coalition, started by Jessica Denson, will host constituent protestors to demand Congress release the unredacted Epstein Files in addition to the removal of Donald Trump through impeachment in the House and conviction in the Senate.Remarks are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on September 2nd at FLARE’s Resistance Action Center, located at Columbus Circle at Union Station. Speakers will include members of Congress, including Rep. Al Green (D-TX), along with Jessica Denson (former Trump campaign staffer, and host of LIGHTS ON), Carlos Aranyos-Alvarez (lead organizer for American Opposition), and Russell “Jolly” Ellis (lead organizer for Remember Your Oath).Since May 1, 2025, FLARE has sustained a 24/7 occupation outside the Capitol, aiming to confront the rise of fascism in the United States led by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. The organization’s stated goal is to see the impeachment and removal of the 47th president as the only legal and peaceful means toward dismantling a fascist regime.On Aug. 25, 2025, Remember Your Oath formally announced its partnership with FLARE and committed to joining the ongoing sit-in at Columbus Circle at Union Station. The veteran-led group will participate in the September 2nd action and continue supporting the occupation. They will remain on the ground, 24/7 until the National Guard is removed from D.C. The group says its members are acting in accordance with the oath they took in military service.A volunteer for Remember Your Oath stated, “As veterans of the United States, we took an oath to support and defend the Constitution, and we took upon the duty to protect American citizens from anything that threatens our homeland,” The Remember Your Oath volunteer further stated, “Now, as we see the National Guard activated and deployed to our streets, this is not in keeping with that oath nor that duty. This is a blatant military occupation of American cities. We do not comply.” The veterans group will be marching to congress at 7:30am, and are calling on veterans to join the cause.Event Details:What: Call-to-Action and Congressional visits at Congressional OfficesWhen: Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025 — 10 a.m.Where: Meet at Columbus Circle (35 Columbus Monument Drive NW, Washington, DC 20002). The Veterans march is scheduled to start at 7:30am. Keynote speakers start at 10am.For press inquiries, contact: flareusa.media.inquiries@proton.me

