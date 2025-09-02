SnapFulfil and Reveal Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Warehouse Visibility and Operational Intelligence

SnapFulfil partners with Reveal to embed real-time analytics into its WMS, boosting warehouse visibility, performance optimization, and inventory intelligence.

Our clients need real-time visibility and analytics without leaving SnapFulfil. Reveal delivers this with a unified, drag-and-drop experience that drives faster, smarter decisions.” — Brian Kirst, Chief Operating Officer at Synergy Logistics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapFulfil, a leading cloud-based warehouse management system, today announced a strategic partnership with Reveal , the award-winning embedded analytics platform from Infragistics . This collaboration is empowering SnapFulfil customers by embedding Reveal’s powerful, real-time analytics and visualization capabilities directly within the SnapFulfil warehouse management system (WMS).Reveal seamlessly integrates into the SnapFulfil ecosystem, enabling warehouse managers and stakeholders across various roles to visualize and act upon immediate, actionable insights. With Reveal’s embedded analytics, SnapFulfil’s clients will experience enhanced visibility into warehouse operations, from inbound receipts to outbound shipments, through customizable dashboards tailored to specific roles within their organizations.“Our clients increasingly require comprehensive, real-time visibility and intuitive analytics without leaving the SnapFulfil environment,” said Brian Kirst, Chief Operating Officer at SnapFulfil. “Reveal’s embedded analytics capabilities address this demand perfectly, offering a unified, drag-and-drop analytics experience that empowers users at every level to make smarter, faster decisions.”Key benefits of this partnership include:⦿ Real-time operational visibility, tracking complete fulfillment journeys.⦿ Performance optimization, highlighting top performers and areas needing improvement.⦿ Inventory intelligence, enabling proactive management of fast- and slow-moving SKUs across locations.⦿ Unified insights, allowing users to easily consolidate data from multiple warehouse environments."Reveal’s embedded analytics and flexibility significantly elevate warehouse visibility and operational intelligence," said Smitha Raphael, Chief Product and Delivery Officer at SnapFulfil. "We are confident that this partnership will help our customers stay ahead in today's dynamic warehousing landscape."“By embedding Reveal, SnapFulfil’s clients are now equipped with the clarity and agility needed to stay competitive in today’s fast-moving warehousing environment,” said Casey Ciniello, Reveal and Slingshot Senior Product Manager, Infragistics. “Reveal puts the power of data into the hands of every SnapFulfil customer—no technical experience required--empowering faster decisions and smoother operations.”SnapFulfil customers will initially receive pre-built dashboards and training to quickly realize value from Reveal, with options to easily customize and expand analytics based on individual business requirements. Reveal's secure and robust analytics framework ensures reliable performance and stability at scale.For more information on how SnapFulfil and Reveal are transforming warehouse management through embedded analytics, visit SnapFulfil’s website for a demo About SnapFulfil----------------------SnapFulfil is a trusted provider of cloud-based Tier 1 warehouse management solutions, helping global enterprises streamline, automate, and optimize operations for over 50 years. With rapid deployment and seamless integration capabilities, SnapFulfil empowers businesses to quickly adapt to changing customer demands while driving efficiency and cost savings.About Reveal-----------------Reveal is an industry-leading embedded analytics platform, empowering organizations globally to deliver intuitive, real-time visualizations and actionable insights directly within existing applications. Reveal’s customizable analytics experiences democratize data access, allowing both technical and non-technical users to leverage analytics effectively.For media enquiries, contact:

